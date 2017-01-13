Coach Fisher comes back

Game Setup Who: Presbyterian (4-10, 2-1) vs Campbell (10-4, 2-1) The game marks the return of several former PC coaches: former women’s Head Coach Ronny Fisher, former women’s Assistant Coach Lindsay Bowen, and former men’s Assistant Coach and player Pierre Miller.

When: Saturday, January 14 – 2 p.m. ET

Where: Templeton Center – Clinton, S.C.

Watch: Big South Network

Live Stats: Stat Broadcast Live

Social Media: @BlueHoseWBB (Twitter/Instagram) / @BlueHoseSports

PC at home against Campbell

• Presbyterian is home on Saturday, January 14 as the Blue Hose host the Campbell Camels for a 2 p.m. ET conference matchup at the Templeton Center.

• Former Head Coach Ronny Fisher took over as PC’s women’s Head Coach in 2008 and led the Blue Hose to three winning seasons over his last four years. He guided the Blue Hose to a 97-144 overall record throughout his eight seasons and was named Big South Coach of the Year in 2012-13 when the team posted a 19-12, 14-4 record. The Blue Hose earned a bid to the Women’s Basketball Invitational that year, its first post-season appearance since joining the Big South in 2007.

Last Time Out

• PC dropped its first conference game of the season as the team fell to Liberty 68-60 on Tuesday night at the Vines Center in Lynchburg, Va.

• Taylor Petty finished with 16 points on 3-for-10 shooting from beyond the arc and a perfect 5-for-5 from the charity stripe. The sophomore guard added three rebounds and a pair of steals in the loss.

• Cortney Storey and Janie Miles followed Petty in scoring with 11 points each.

• PC shot 38.5 percent (20-of-52) from the floor, 21.7 percent (5-of-23) from deep, and 71.4 percent (15-of-21) from the charity stripe.

• The Blue Hose led in points off turnovers (20-13) and fast-break points (7-6).

Scouting the Camels

• Radford handed Campbell a 61-42 loss on Tuesday in Buies Creek, N.C. The Camels shot 31.1 percent (14-of-54) from the floor, 21.4 percent (3-of-14) from beyond the arc, and 57.9 percent (11-of-19) from the free-throw line.

• The Camels are led by Summer Price’s 11.6 points per game, followed by MaKala Rouse with 9.5 points per game and Caroline Bowns with 7.1 points per game. Bowns lead the team in three-pointers with 24, Rouse owns 31 steals, and Brianna Cribbs is the top rebounder with 97 boards.

• Campbell is averaging 60.1 points and holds a +7.1 rebounding margin and a +2.2 turnover margin. The Camels are shooting 40.2 percent from the field, 27.7 percent from three-point range, and 57.6 percent from the line.

Series History

• Saturday’s game will be the 12th meeting between the two programs. PC leads the all-time series 7-4, including a 4-2 record at the Templeton Center.

• The teams last met on February 20 last season, with the Blue Hose earning a 64-54 win at home. PC had three players score in double figures and held the lead for 29 minutes and two seconds. Salina Virola led all scorers with 17 points.

• PC connected on 10 three-pointers in the game, the sixth time the team had made 10-plus threes on the season. The Blue Hose held a 15-6 second-chance points and a 23-15 bench points advantage.

Storey Leads the Way

• Cortney Storey leads PC with 12.5 points per game on the season. The junior guard has scored double-digit points in 10 of the last 11 games.

• Storey has converted on 57-of-147 shots (38.8 percent), including 14-of-62 (22.6 percent) from behind the three-point line, on the year. She has also made 47-of-59 (79.7 percent) of her free-throw attempts.

• Storey recorded the first double-double of her career with 19 points and 10 assists against UNCG on December 15.