Clinton YMCA extends basketball, cheerleading registration

The Clinton Family YMCA is extending open registration for youth basketball and cheerleading for five divisions through the holidays and into January 2017.

Age groups are 5 – 6, 7 – 8, 9 - 10 and 11 – 12 and ages 9 – 12 for girls in youth basketball and for grades K – 6 in cheerleading. The cut-off age for youth basketball is December 1.

Interested participants should sign up or call the YMCA to be placed on a team. Teams will practice for two weeks beginning Tuesday, Jan. 3 and begin league play at the YMCA or Clinton Middle School for the Mite League age group on Saturday, Jan. 14.

League Play will be each Tuesday, and Thursday evenings and/or Saturday mornings.

Players will receive the new weather-wicking basketball Jerseys specifically designed for youth basketball players and cheerleaders will receive shirts and pom-poms.

Registration fees are $45 for Y members inside the city; $50 for Y members outside the city; $60 for non-members inside the city and $65 for non-members outside the city. Financial aid and assistance is available.

The YMCA will not deny anyone the opportunity to participate in its youth sports activities.

For additional information call the Clinton YMCA at 833-1555.