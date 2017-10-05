Clinton tennis wins Upper State
YOUR AAA UPPER STATE CHAMPIONS!!
Clinton High boys tennis defeated West Oak today at the CHS/CMS red courts on North Adair St. to win the Upper State championship. They play for the state title on Saturday. Results:
CLINTON HIGH SCHOOL 6 WEST - OAK HIGH SCHOOL 0
# 1 Singles Isaac MacMillan defeated Sam Rholetter 6 – 1, 6 – 0
# 2 Singles Robert Powell defeated Kade Prater 6 – 1, 6 – 0
# 3 Singles Ike Waldron defeated Brady Peters 6 – 0, 6 – 0
# 4 Singles Tyler Trevino defeated Logan Blackwell 6 – 2, 6 – 4
# 5 Singles Alexander Windsor defeated Cooper Ratliff 6 – 2, 6 – 2
# 1 Doubles Did Not Play
# 2 Doubles Zack Bedenbaugh & Anders Orr defeated Price Ratliff & Ben Duvall
2 – 6, 6 – 4, 10 – 6
Saturday, May 13 CHS vs Hanahan High / Bishop England winner at Cayce Tennis Center, Columbia, SC
12 Noon
AAA State SCHSL Finals
Where they're going:
http://lexingtoncountytennis.com/Cayce/Facility.html
http://www.schsl.org/2016Brackets/bte3.pdf