Clinton tennis wins Upper State

YOUR AAA UPPER STATE CHAMPIONS!!

Clinton High boys tennis defeated West Oak today at the CHS/CMS red courts on North Adair St. to win the Upper State championship. They play for the state title on Saturday. Results:

CLINTON HIGH SCHOOL 6 WEST - OAK HIGH SCHOOL 0

# 1 Singles Isaac MacMillan defeated Sam Rholetter 6 – 1, 6 – 0

# 2 Singles Robert Powell defeated Kade Prater 6 – 1, 6 – 0

# 3 Singles Ike Waldron defeated Brady Peters 6 – 0, 6 – 0

# 4 Singles Tyler Trevino defeated Logan Blackwell 6 – 2, 6 – 4

# 5 Singles Alexander Windsor defeated Cooper Ratliff 6 – 2, 6 – 2

# 1 Doubles Did Not Play

# 2 Doubles Zack Bedenbaugh & Anders Orr defeated Price Ratliff & Ben Duvall

2 – 6, 6 – 4, 10 – 6

Saturday, May 13 CHS vs Hanahan High / Bishop England winner at Cayce Tennis Center, Columbia, SC

12 Noon

AAA State SCHSL Finals

Where they're going:

http://lexingtoncountytennis.com/Cayce/Facility.html

http://www.schsl.org/2016Brackets/bte3.pdf