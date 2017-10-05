Home / Sports / Clinton tennis wins Upper State

Clinton tennis wins Upper State

Wed, 05/10/2017 - 7:10pm Vic MacDonald
By: 
Photo: Vic MacDonald/ MyClintonNews.com

YOUR AAA UPPER STATE CHAMPIONS!!

 

Clinton High boys tennis defeated West Oak today at the CHS/CMS red courts on North Adair St. to win the Upper State championship. They play for the state title on Saturday. Results:

 

 CLINTON HIGH SCHOOL     6              WEST - OAK HIGH SCHOOL     0

 

 

# 1 Singles     Isaac MacMillan defeated Sam Rholetter  6 – 1, 6 – 0

 

# 2 Singles     Robert Powell defeated Kade Prater 6 – 1, 6 – 0

 

# 3 Singles     Ike Waldron defeated Brady Peters    6 – 0, 6 – 0

 

# 4 Singles     Tyler Trevino defeated Logan Blackwell  6 – 2, 6 – 4

 

# 5 Singles     Alexander Windsor defeated Cooper Ratliff  6 – 2, 6 – 2

 

 

# 1 Doubles   Did Not Play

                       

# 2 Doubles  Zack Bedenbaugh  & Anders Orr defeated Price Ratliff & Ben Duvall 

    2 – 6, 6 – 4, 10 – 6

 

 

 

 

Saturday, May 13       CHS vs Hanahan High / Bishop England winner at Cayce Tennis Center, Columbia, SC

 

                    12 Noon  

                                     AAA State SCHSL Finals

Where they're going:

 

http://lexingtoncountytennis.com/Cayce/Facility.html

 

http://www.schsl.org/2016Brackets/bte3.pdf

 

 

 

