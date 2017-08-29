Clinton is going to have to play Union County

In a move sure to be unpopular among those who follow local high school football, Union County is coming back into Clinton’s region

The Region 3, 3A was revamped last year and Clinton picked up rival Newberry and Mid-Carolina, making it “The I-26 Region” - Now “I-26” goes farther north to pick up a Union County program that did not want to be in 4A.

Union was large enough, by about 60 students, to qualify for 4A, but a South Carolina High School League appeal panel let them come back into 3A.

Clinton and Union have had a spirited rivalry for many years, but the Union County High School now is much larger than Clinton - plus it breaks up “The I-26 Region” which in 2018 will lose Chapman and Broome, and pick up Emerald High School in Greenwood and Woodruff.

The High School League’s appeal panel made a number of other decisions today - based on which high schools didn’t like where they were placed in the 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A classifications. Two years ago, SCHSL rezoned Clinton into a region with Lancaster and South Pointe (Rock Hill) and that meant a lot more - expensive - driving for the Red Devils. South Pointe - in the growing Rock Hil, south Charlotte area - got zoned up to 4A, and moved out of Clinton’s 3A region.

A knowledgeable source says there will be another meeting Tuesday to finalize everything, and 5A is going to need even more balance between Upper and Lower State. One possible move could be zoning Laurens into 4A, where based on school size the Raiders likely would be more competitive than among the much larger schools of 5A.

This is a report about the other appeals:

http://www.thestate.com/sports/high-school/prep-football/article16993882...

RE-ALIGNMENT

Laurens conference in 2018

Region I 5A

Easley

Greenwood

JL Mann

Laurens

TL Hanna

Wade Hampton

Westside

Woodmont

Clinton conference in 2018

Region III 3A

Clinton

Emerald

Mid-Carolina

Newberry

Woodruff

based on appeal --- Union County

Source: South Carolina High School League on-line