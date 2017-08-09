Clinton gets 1st win tonight

TONIGHT: 47-33 Clinton wins. Aiken travels into Wilder Stadium

Greer Yellow Jackets sting Devils with a 41-point loss

What a horror story.

Along the pre-Labor Day weekend, from 5 p.m. Thursday to about 10 p.m. Friday, this was Laurens County football:

Greer beats Clinton, 41-0

Chapman beats Laurens, 61-24

Wardlaw beats Laurens Academy, 62-0

Wake Forest beats Presbyterian, 51-7

Each team has its own issues, and no team is responsible for the others; but, 215-31 speaks for itself. Laurens County has a long way to go to play football at an elite level. The road ahead gets no easier. Defending 3A State Champion Chapman brings its scary-good offense to Clinton, Pre-Halloween, Oct. 29. PC plays at Liberty – which shocked scandal-plagued Baylor, 48-45, Saturday – on Nov. 11.

Against Clinton, Class 4A Greer got touchdowns from Dre Williams, Chris Quinn, Treyvion Houston 3, 1 passing and 2 running, and Quavian White, 2 running. Houston accounted for 104 yards rushing and 152 yards passing, Clinton completed none of its 5 passes. Clinton’s Kris Holmes ran for 84 yards (20 carries), Mark Wise 80 and Titus Hood 39. The Red Devils’ rushing total was 209 (192 net), Greer’s was 208.

Red Devil football head coach Andrew Webb called “a butt whuppin’.”

“I still believe in this team,” Webb said of the Devils, 0-2 now going into Friday’s game against Aiken. If Clinton wins, the Red Devils will be in the same position they found themselves last season – 1-2 after the season’s first 3 games, and facing the 2-time 2A State Champion Abbeville Panthers (this time, on the road).

Greer took the opening kickoff and drove for a 1st quarter score, converting a 3rd and 10 along the way. Greer started the 2nd quarter on the Clinton 9, 2nd and 3, and a Red Devil sack off the Greer wildcat formation set up a 3rd and 11 from the Clinton 14. A Greer pass was incomplete, Greer called a timeout, and then converted a 4th and 11 into a touchdown. On Clinton’s next drive, Holmes converted a 3rd and 2 to the Greer 23 with 4:20 to play before halftime. The drive stalled on a 4th down pass interception.

On the Greer drive, the officials missed what the Greer fans called a hit out of bounds on Houston as he completed a pass, so on the next play, an official called a roughing the passer penalty against Clinton. Greer moved to the Clinton 6 and scored again with 37 seconds before halftime.

As the teams were in the locker rooms, and the Clinton band was on the field, there was a downpour. When the driving rain stopped, everybody was ordered out from under the home bleachers and back into the stands. Clinton responded with a drive into the red zone, and a 4th and 10 pass incompletion. The Red Devil defense held, and Clinton went back into Greer territory, only to be stopped on a fake punt with 1:47 left in the 3rd quarter. Greer scored again with 35 seconds to play in the 3rd quarter. Clinton punted and a Greer return set up the Jackets again early in the 4th quarter. A long Clinton run was called back because of a hold, and Greer recovered a fumble in Clinton territory with 8:45 to play, Greer found the end zone for the last time with 6:18 to play.

Greer’s 41-0 beatdown of Clinton was, for the Yellowjacket fans, a way to ease the memory of the week before’s 51-7 Greer lose to 5A power Byrnes. Greer is 2-1 on the season.

Webb said, “We got our butts whipped. Snowballed on us in the second half. We couldn’t play consistent. Not the outcome we wanted, but I still believe in this team.”

Webb said when the Devils run their offense, they have to run the ball consistently for the passing game “to pop open.” The Red Devils had only one chance to hit a shot early, he said.

“Defensively, I felt like we looked real chaotic at some times. And that’s a little bit uncomfortable when we look chaotic,” Webb said. “There’s things we can fix, and we gotta get better.”

Getting better starts now for the 0-2 Red Devils.

They are facing Aiken, a 33-25 loser Friday to Richmond Academy, Georgia. The Green Hornets got down early, but scored 18 4th quarter points to get within stinging distance of the home-standing Musketeers. Turnovers (three interceptions) sent Aiken to defeat, Green Hornet football head coach JW Montgomery said.

Jeremiah Green scored 2 Aiken TDs (175 yards rushing) and Alex Thomas scored a 4th quarter TD rushing. Austin McKay hit a 34-yard field goal, and Aiken tried an onside kick – which Richmond Academy recovered and ran out the clock. Three Richmond Academy touchdowns came through the air against the Aiken secondary.

After Aiken, Clinton faces Abbeville and Chesnee to complete its non-region schedule. On Friday, Abbeville defeated a team that will be in Clinton’s region next season, Emerald, 56-21; and Chesnee defeated a team that’s in Clinton’s region now, Woodruff, 42-28.