Clinton finds its coach

LAMAR, S.C. -- Corey Fountain has resigned as Lamar High School's football coach to take the same role at Clinton - District 56 mum on his salary.

A former Lamar quarterback, Fountain guided the Silver Foxes to four consecutive state championship games, winning two of them (2015, '17). In each of his five years as the Silver Foxes’ coach, he led them to an upper-state final.

Attempts to contact Fountain, who was 58-10 during his five years coaching the Silver Foxes, were unsuccessful.

In Lamar’s most recent state final, it lost 26-20 against Green Sea Floyds.

"I am sad to see him go but I wish him all the best," Lamar Principal Kathy Gainey said. "Coach Fountain is a great football coach. More importantly, he has great character and a great heart for our students and school."

Fountain also was the 2017 Class A Upper-State coach of the year.

Fountain, however, is no stranger to Laurens County athletics. He was an assistant for Laurens under then-Raider coaches J.R. Boyd and Greg Lawson. Eventually, Boyd hired Fountain over to Lamar.

After playing football and baseball at North Greenville University, Fountain then became a North Greenville assistant before becoming an auditor for a health-care company.

But football was Fountain's first love. He was always a coach players could rally around. Even after his team lost in last season’s state final, his devotion to the Silver Foxes never wavered.

“Our guys played their hearts out," he said. "I’m proud of everything they’ve done this year. It’s a process. One game doesn’t define the kids’ hearts out on that field. I’m proud of each and every one of our guys. They played their hearts out tonight.”