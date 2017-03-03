Clinton boys hoops - player of year, coach of year

Clinton High boys basketball senior forward Jalen Carter today was named the Region 3 AAA Player of the Year.

Clinton boys head coach Eddie Romines is the Coach of the Year, following a 21-4 overall season, 10-0 region mark and championship and appearance in the AAA Upper State Championship Game. Zay Hurley, Clinton's center, was named the No. 3 Player of the Year nominee and senior point guard Tymori Tribble was named to the All-Region Team.

Carter averaged 15.1 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.5 blocks, .8 steals and .7 assists per game for the Red Devils.

Hurley, a junior, averaged 16.1 points, 10.4 rebounds, 1 block, 2.3 steals and .9 assists per game.

Tribble's stat line for the season, running the Red Devil offense, was 8.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 2.9 steals. Romines also acknowledged the stellar play this season of senior Kiah Young, a starter at guard.

Completing the All-Region Team are: Tyrell Oglesby, 2nd Best Player in Region (19.3 ppg), Chapman; Zeke Stringer, Broome (15.4 ppg); Petie Carter, Chapman; PJ Wright, Newberry; Terell Rogers, Newberry; Jansen Reeder, Broome; Chandler Turner, Woodruff; and Iyon Thompson, Mid-Carolina.

Final Region Standings:

1. Clinton 10-0

2. Chapman 6-4

3. Newberry 6-5 (won tie-break game)

4. Broome 5-6

5. Woodruff 3-7

6. Mid-Carolina 1-9