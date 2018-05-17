CHS Athletics will sell football season tickets this summer

Clinton High School Football season ticket sales for the 2018 season will be Monday - Thursday, on June 11-14, June 25-28, July 9-12, July 16-19, August 6-10, and Aug, 13-17 (after 2:30 p.m. by appointment only).

Info: Kathy Schumpert, 864-938-1981; Nickie Templeton, 864-938-1982.

The cost is: Senior Citizens, 60 and older, $20, season ticket and parking pass; all others, $45, season ticket and parking pass; parking space is limited.

Senior Citizen Athletic Pass holders will need to get a new pass for the 2018 school year.

To purchase tickets at CHS: drive straight as you enter CHS and park in front of main gym; enter through the main gym door and see Kathy Schumpert or Nickie Templeton.

Templeton said, “We are looking forward to seeing out Red Devil Fans in the 2018 football season. Thank you for supporting the CHS Athletic Program.”

The first football game at Wilder Stadium will be Friday, Aug. 24, hosting the Laurens Raiders.