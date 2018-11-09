Chance to become a basketball official

Lakelands High School Basketball Officials Needed

If anyone is interested in becoming a basketball official for the South Carolina High School League in the Greater Lakelands area, including Laurens, Greenwood, Newberry, Saluda, and McCormick Counties, please contact David Pitts, District 4 Director at davidp@g.clemson.edu or 864-358-1464.

The first meeting will be held on Sunday, Sept. 23, at 2 pm at the Clinton Family YMCA.