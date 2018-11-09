Home / Sports / Chance to become a basketball official

Chance to become a basketball official

Tue, 09/11/2018 - 12:37pm Vic MacDonald

 

Lakelands High School Basketball Officials Needed

 

If anyone is interested in becoming a basketball official for the South Carolina High School League in the Greater Lakelands area, including Laurens, Greenwood, Newberry, Saluda, and McCormick Counties, please contact David Pitts, District 4 Director at davidp@g.clemson.edu or 864-358-1464.  

The first meeting will be held on Sunday, Sept. 23, at 2 pm at the Clinton Family YMCA.

 

