Champions Will Reunite

Clinton High School’s 1977 & 1978 Football State Championship Teams Will Have Reunion

Players from the 1978 Clinton High School State Championship Football Team will celebrate their 40th anniversary of winning the 3A State Championship on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2 p.m. at the House of Pizza in downtown Clinton.

Also, Clinton High’s 1977 undefeated 3A State Championship Football Team is also invited to celebrate the only teams in Clinton High Football history and the first team in Laurens County Football history to win back to back State Championships. The 1977 team was also the #1 team in the State (all classification including 4A and what’s now called 5A).

Former players from the 1977 and/or the 1978 team(s) are invited to attend, and RSVP Dale Adams at 864 377-1536 or Keith Wooten at 864 980-7828 or Anthony Henderson at 864 684-8246 or JD Fuller at 803 466-3343. Anyone who knows members of these two teams, pass this information on to them.