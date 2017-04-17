The Champions are ready for the tournament

Top Seed PC Men’s Tennis Heads to Big South Tourney

The Presbyterian College men’s tennis will be the top seed in the Big South Tennis Championships, which are set to begin on Wednesday morning in Winston-Salem, N.C.

The Blue Hose open play against No. 8 seed Liberty at 9 a.m.

Match Setup

• What: Big South Championship – Quarterfinals

• Who: No. 1 seed Presbyterian (15-10, 6-1 Big South) vs. No. 8 seed Liberty (7-14, 0-7 Big South)

• Where: Wake Forest Tennis Complex – Wake Forest University – Winston-Salem, N.C.

• When: Wednesday, April 19 – 9 a.m.

• Social Media: @BigSouthTennis and @PackthePondo

PC Wins Second Regular Season Title

• PC captured its second Big South Regular Season Title with a 6-1 conference record to win it outright under second-year head coach Patrick Fediuk.

• The championship was the first for PC since 2014, when it claimed its first regular season title under then head coach Adam Herendeen. PC also took the regular season outright that season with a 7-1 mark in conference play, as a part of a 25-win season.

Getting It Done in Conference Play

• Since 2014, PC has recorded 23 Big South regular season wins, more than any other league member during that time.

• PC has also recorded two Big South Regular Season Championships since 2014, more than any other current league member (former member Coastal Carolina the other two).

• In two seasons under head coach Patrick Fediuk, PC is 12-3 in regular season matches against Big South opponents. The Blue Hose finished second in the regular season standings a year ago but won the regular season outright this season.

Kelley Setting Records

• Senior Ben Kelley has put together a record-setting season and four-year career at PC.

• He has managed a Division I-era program record with 66 singles victories in his career, while reaching 60 career doubles victories, second-most in the D1 era.

• In addition, Kelley has reached 23 career singles wins against Big South opponents and 19 career doubles wins against conference foes, both Division I era records.

• Kelley now holds a career record 66-26 in singles action for a D1 program record winning percentage of 71.7. He is currently the only player in the school’s Division I history to hold a career winning percentage of at least 70.0 (with minimum of 30 wins).

• Kelley sits at 19-3 in singles play on the season for a .863 winning percentage, second-best in a single-season in the program’s Division I history.

• Kelley finished conference play unbeaten in singles with a flawless 7-0 record. He is just the second player in program history to play in every Big South match and go undefeated, joining Gonzalo Asis, who went 8-0 in 2013, as the other to do so.

Manzanas Moving Up Career Lists

• Senior Diego Manzanas also finds himself approaching the top of several career lists.

• He has 57 career singles wins, good for fourth in the program’s Division I era. He is one win shy of third place and two wins shy of second place.

• Manzanas has totaled 56 career doubles wins, putting him in third place in PC’s D1 era. He trails teammate Ben Kelley by four for second place.

• Manzanas went 6-1 in singles play against Big South opponents this year, giving him 19 career singles wins in conference play, second-most to only Kelley in PC’s Division I history.

• The senior also went 6-1 in doubles in Big South play to give him 17 career doubles wins over conference foes, second-most to only Kelley in PC’s D1 era.

• Manzanas currently holds a 56-27 career record in doubles for a .675 winning percentage, tops in Division I history (minimum 30 wins).

PC in the Big South Tourney

• PC enters Wednesday’s match with a 7-7 record all-time in the Big South Championships.

• The Blue Hose have won at least one match in the tournament in four of the last five seasons.

• Last season, PC advanced to the championship match for the third time in program history, falling to Coastal Carolina, 4-3, in a very tight match. The Blue Hose previously made a run to the championship match in 2012 and 2013.

• Wednesday’s meeting will be the first between PC and Liberty in the Big South Tourney.

Tournament pairing are:

Wednesday, April 19 – Quarterfinals

Match 1: No. 1 Presbyterian College vs. No. 8 Liberty, 9:00am

Match 2: No. 2 Gardner-Webb vs. No. 7 UNC Asheville, 9:00am

Match 3: No. 4 Longwood vs. No. 5 Winthrop, 12:00pm

Match 4: No. 3 Campbell vs. No. 6 Radford, 12:00pm

Thursday, April 20 – Semifinals

Match 5: Match 1 winner vs. Match 3 winner, 12:00pm

Match 6: Match 2 winner vs. Match 4 winner, 12:00pm

Friday, April 21 – Championship

Match 7: Match 5 winner vs. Match 6 winner, 4:00pm

MORE TENNIS:

Kelley Earns Third Player of the Week Honor

Senior men’s tennis player Ben Kelley was named Big South Player of the Week for the third time this season, as the league announced its weekly awards on Monday.

Kelley is just the third player in program history to earn the league’s Player of the Week honor three times in one season.

Kelley went 3-1 overall across two matches last week, going 2-0 at No. 4 singles and 1-1 at No. 1 doubles. The fourth-year player helped PC clinch the Big South Championship on Monday with a 6-2, 6-1 win in singles on court four in PC’s 5-2 win over Winthrop. He then earned a 7-6, 6-2 win at No. 4 singles and a 6-1 win with Joel Roberts at No. 1 doubles on Senior Day against NJIT on Friday. Kelley improved to a team-best 19-3 in singles action on the year with the two wins. The native of Weaverville, N.C. finished conference play with a 7-0 singles mark after the win on Monday, becoming just the second PC player to go undefeated in Big South action.

Kelley, the winningest singles player in PC Division I era, enters the Big South Tourney later this week with 66 career singles victories. With a win this week, Kelley would become the fifth player in PC’s D1 era to win at least 20 matches in a season.

He joins Grayson Mills and William O’Connell as the only other players to win Big South Player of the Week three times in one season. The honor was also the fourth of his career, putting him in a tie with Grayson Mills for most Big South Player of the Week honors in a career by a PC player.