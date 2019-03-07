The Champions

9-10 Minors win the D3 Championship

In the District Tournament, the Clinton 9-10 year old AAA Dixie Youth Minors, coached by Jeremy Campbell, Jayson Glenn and Josh Rowland, went 5-0 through the tournament to win the District 3 Championship

Game 1 vs Saluda Won 13-1

Owen Glenn 3-3

Zack Lawson 3-3

Aiden Price 2-3

Talan Campbell – Winning Pitcher

Game 2 vs Mid-Carolina Won 20-10

Camden Finley 4-4

Zack Lawson 3-4

Aiden Price 3-4

Owen Glenn 2-4

Zack Lawson – Winning Pitcher

Game 3 vs Batesburg-Leesville Won 21-16

Dalton Williams 4-5

Owen Glenn 3-4

Ryder Rowland 3-4

Zack Lawson – Winning Pitcher

Game 4 vs Starr-Iva Won 11-1

Dalton Williams 3-3

Talan Campbell 1-3

Owen Glenn 2 Walks, 3 Runs Scored

Talan Campbell – Winning Pitcher

Game 5 (Championship) vs Batesburg-Leesville Won 10-5

Owen Glenn 4-4

Rhett Gilliam 2-2

Aiden Price 2-3

Zack Lawson – Winning Pitcher

Championship Game vs Batesburg-Leesville:

Top 1st – Scored 5 runs with hits from Talan Campbelll, Owen Glenn, Dalton Williams, and Rhett Gilliam. Batesburg got 1 run in the bottom half. 5-1 after 1 inning.

Top 2nd – After Brian Steele and Crue Keller walked, Campbell hit a sharp ground ball that the 2nd baseman made a play on for the 2nd out of the inning, but it moved the runners to 2nd and 3rd. Glenn then got his second hit of the game, driving in 2 more runs. Batesburg answered in the bottom of the inning with 2 runs of their own. 7-3 after 2 innings.

Top 3rd – After Aiden Price doubled to lead off the inning, Ryder Rowland came through with an RBI single. Gilliam and Asa Baker both walked to load the bases, but Campbell hit another sharp hard hit ball at the pitcher for the 3rd out. Batesburg managed to get 2 runs in their half of the 3rd, and had the bases loaded. But a fly ball to center ended the threat. 8-3 after 3 innings.

Top 4th – Glenn lead off with a single, but Batesburg turned a double play and got Williams to pop up for the 3rd out. Batesburg responded with 5 singles in the bottom of the 4th, scoring 2 runs. But with 2 outs and the bases loaded, relief pitcher Dalton Williams got a fly ball to center field that Zack Lawson ran down for the 3rd out. 8-5 after 4 innings.

Top 5th – After Price singled to lead off the 5th, and Rowland walked, Gilliam singled to left center to score the only runs of the inning. Batesburg went down quietly in their half. 10-5 after 5.

Top 6th – Glenn lead off the inning with his 4th hit of the game, but a double play and flyout kept any runs from crossing the plate. Batesburg got the leadoff man on in the bottom of the 6th. The next batter flied out to right field for the 1st out. Then Camden Finley caught a line drive at shortstop and threw across to Glenn at first base for a game ending double play. 10-5 final score.

Offensive Leaders:

Owen Glenn 4-4, 2 RBIs

Rhett Gilliam 2-2, 3 RBIs

Aiden Price 2-3

Pitching:

Zack Lawson 3 Runs, 10 Hits, 2 K’s, 2 Walks – Winning Pitcher

Dalton Williams 2 Runs (Unearned), 0 Hits, 1 K, 0 Walks

Tournament Leaders:

Owen Glenn 12-16 (.750), 7 RBIs

Aiden Price 10-16 (.625), 12 RBIs

Zack Lawson 7-13 (.538), 5 RBIs

Dalton Williams 10-19 (.526), 5 RBIs

Camden Finley 8-18 (.444), 5 RBIs

As A Team, batted .416

Pitching:

Zack Lawson was 3-0

Talan Campbell was 2-0.