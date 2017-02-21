Home / Sports / Champion banner 1, now looking for 2

Champion banner 1, now looking for 2

Tue, 02/21/2017 - 12:05am Vic MacDonald
Clinton boys take on Berea with shot at Upper State title game on the line
Photo by Vic MacDonald for MyClintonNews.com

TONIGHT: Tymori Tribble and his Clinton varsity boys basketball teammates will hang their own Champions banner from the wall of CHS gym. The Red Devils are Class AAA Region 3 champions, but they want to earn another banner - Upper State Champions, also.

They face the final hurdle in taking that step tonight at home against Berea - tip time is 7 pm, admission is $6 (price set by the SC High School League).

Clinton is led by All-State forward Jalen Carter, Tribble and Kiah Young at guards, and Zay Hurley at center. Berea is led by All-State player Raymond Williams, who scored 32 points in a 3OT win Friday at Chester.

Winner will play Southside-Seneca winner in Saturday’s Upper State Championship game (3:30 pm tip time) at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville. Clinton last played for the Upper State Championship in boys basketball in 2002 and 2003.

 

This is how Berea advanced against Chester:

 

http://www.heraldonline.com/sports/high-school/article133514779.html

 

 

The Final Eight

 

http://www.schsl.org/2016Brackets/bbt3.pdf

 

 

 

 

 

   

