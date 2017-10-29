Can't crack the end zone

PC Falls to Surging Kennesaw State on Homecoming

The Presbyterian College football team (3-5, 0-2 Big South) fell to Big South leader and preseason co-favorite Kennesaw State (7-1, 3-0 Big South), 28-0, on Saturday afternoon at Bailey Memorial Stadium. The game concluded a seven-game homestand for the Blue Hose.

Head Coach Tommy Spangler’s Take:

“The name of the game is to score points and we haven’t been able to do that. Will (Brock) came in and did some good things but we still weren’t able to get in to the end zone. You have to give Kennesaw State credit. I thought the touchdown we gave up right before the half to make it 14 instead of seven was critical. We know the mistakes that we made but we have to avoid those right before halftime. Sometimes those plays right before the half are just as important as the plays at the end of the game.”

How It Happened

Defenses controlled the game again in the opening quarter, as both teams were held short of 100 yards of total offense in the first 15 minutes of action. Kennesaw State would break the scoreless tie midway through the second quarter with a 10-play drive, capped off by a two-yard touchdown run by Chandler Burks to give the Owls a 7-0 lead. KSU then found the end zone on its next drive, going 80 yards in nine plays with a 17-yard touchdown pass from Burks to Jake McKenzie to push the advantage to 14-0 just before halftime.

KSU was able to keep its momentum going in the second half. Burks rushed for his second touchdown of the game, a two-yard run, on the Owls’ opening drive of the half. Burns then got his third rushing score of the game with a one-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter to make it the eventual final score of 28-0.

Offensive Leader

DaShawn Davis led the Blue Hose with a season-high-tying five receptions for 50 yards in the contest. It was his fifth straight game with at least four catches and his fourth of the last five with at least 50 receiving yards. Davis leads the team on the season with 26 catches for 302 yards. He also rushed twice in the contest for 11 yards.

Defensive Standout

Grant Beidel led the defense on the day with 16 tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss, for his team-leading fourth double-digit tackle game of the season. The total was just one shy of his career high of 17 and was tied for the fourth-most tackles in a single game in PC’s Division I history. The senior now has a team-high 86 tackles on the year, the most by a PC player since 2015 and currently tied for eighth-most in a single season in the program’s D1 era.

Offensive Notes

- Will Brock took over the Blue Hose offense in the second half and completed 7-of-14 passes for 77 yards in just his second game of the season.

- Freshman Mark Robinson led the Blue Hose rushing attack on the afternoon, totaling 53 yards on seven carries for an average of 7.6 yards per carry. It was the second-most rushing yards of his young career and the highest average per carry in his career.

Defensive Notes

- Entering today, PC had not allowed a first-half touchdown in the month of the October. The Blue Hose held Saint Francis and Charleston Southern scoreless in the opening half of the previous two games. KSU managed the first first-half score against PC in the month when it scored midway through the second quarter.

- PC recorded 5.0 tackles for loss on the afternoon for a loss of 16 yards. It was the fifth time this season that PC managed at least 5.0 tackles for loss and the fourth straight game in which it had done so.

- KJ Presley contributed a career-high eight tackles, while freshman Tyler Wilhelm accounted for a career-high six tackles.

Up Next

PC will play its first road game in 65 days next Saturday at Monmouth with kickoff set for 1 p.m. at Kessler Stadium. The game can be seen on ESPN3.