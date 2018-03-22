Cancer Awareness Game Is Saturday

Blue Hose, Flames Softball Adjust Weekend Schedule

The Presbyterian College softball team and Liberty will take to the diamond Friday, March 23, in a doubleheader starting at 2 p.m., at the PC Softball Complex.

The two teams will play the third and final game of the series Saturday, March 24, at 1 p.m. The change is being made due to anticipated weather entering the Clinton, S.C., area late Saturday and early Sunday.

Saturday’s contest will be a Cancer/Lymphoma Awareness Game. Throwing out the first pitch will be 2016 PC graduate and softball player Jessica Cole, who was recently diagnosed with Lymphoma. There will be a $5.00 admission charge at the gate with all proceeds going to Cole to help with medical costs associated with her fight. The team, which will also be hosting a bake sale, will wear lime green jerseys during the game to honor Cole and all those fighting Cancer.

Liberty is 21-7 overall and 3-0 in the Big South, having won its last five games in a row. Leading the Flames at the plate is Tori Zavodny with her .363 batting average. Tops in RBI and runs scored is Amber Bishop with 20 and 96, respectively. In the circle Julie Dimartino (13-4) is the workhorse for liberty, having thrown 99.0 innings, while striking out 100 and surrendering just 33 earned runs for a 2.33 ERA in 21 appearances. Liberty will travel to Kennesaw State for a doubleheader Wednesday, March 21, before making the trek to Clinton on Friday

PC is 2-23 overall and 0-3 in the conference after dropping a three-game series at Gardner-Webb last weekend. Macy Hyatt leads the Blue Hose offense with a .299 batting average. Megan Anderson is tops in RBI (16), hits (23), and total bases (30). Alex Cook leads PC in the circle with her 4.75 ERA. Kaylee Allen leads the squad in strikeouts with 38 and has thrown four complete games in 20 appearances and 64.2 innings of work.

The games will be broadcast live on the Big South Network at www.bigsouthsports.com, and will also be available on live stats at www.Presbyterian.Statbroadcast.com.