Home / Sports / Buy Season Tickets - Upcoming

Buy Season Tickets - Upcoming

Tue, 07/16/2019 - 10:00am Vic MacDonald
By: 
CHS Athletics

 

Clinton High Football Season Tickets Sales for 2019.

 

Monday – Friday

8:30 am-3:00 pm 

  Season Ticket Sales Start August 12, 2019

Contact Kathy Schumpert @ 864-938-1981 

             Louie Alexander @ 864-938-1982

Senior Citizens (60 and older) $20.00 (season ticket and parking pass)

All others $45.00 (season ticket and parking pass)

Our parking space is limited so please get your tickets early

Senior Citizen Athletic Pass holders will need to get a new 

pass for 2019-20 school year.

 

DIRECTIONS

Enter at gate #3 continue around to parking area at the entrance of main gym 

Enter through the main gym door 

Looking forward to seeing our Red Devil Fans in the 2019 football season

Thank you for supporting CHS Athletic Program

My Clinton News

P.O. Box 180
513 North Broad St.
Clinton, SC 29325
Phone: (864) 833-1900
Fax: (864) 833-1902

 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to My Clinton News Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here