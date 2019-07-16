Buy Season Tickets - Upcoming

Clinton High Football Season Tickets Sales for 2019.

Monday – Friday

8:30 am-3:00 pm

Season Ticket Sales Start August 12, 2019

Contact Kathy Schumpert @ 864-938-1981

Louie Alexander @ 864-938-1982

Senior Citizens (60 and older) $20.00 (season ticket and parking pass)

All others $45.00 (season ticket and parking pass)

Our parking space is limited so please get your tickets early

Senior Citizen Athletic Pass holders will need to get a new

pass for 2019-20 school year.

DIRECTIONS

Enter at gate #3 continue around to parking area at the entrance of main gym

Enter through the main gym door

Looking forward to seeing our Red Devil Fans in the 2019 football season

Thank you for supporting CHS Athletic Program