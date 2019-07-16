Buy Season Tickets - Upcoming
Clinton High Football Season Tickets Sales for 2019.
Monday – Friday
8:30 am-3:00 pm
Season Ticket Sales Start August 12, 2019
Contact Kathy Schumpert @ 864-938-1981
Louie Alexander @ 864-938-1982
Senior Citizens (60 and older) $20.00 (season ticket and parking pass)
All others $45.00 (season ticket and parking pass)
Our parking space is limited so please get your tickets early
Senior Citizen Athletic Pass holders will need to get a new
pass for 2019-20 school year.
DIRECTIONS
Enter at gate #3 continue around to parking area at the entrance of main gym
Enter through the main gym door
Looking forward to seeing our Red Devil Fans in the 2019 football season
Thank you for supporting CHS Athletic Program