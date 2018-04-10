A Busy 2 Days - Clinton High Athletics

Good morning everyone - Today is a busy day for CMS and CHS Athletics, and it is a special day for some of our seniors.

It is Senior Night for Tennis and Volleyball, and it would be great to have lots of support in the stands for these athletes!! I have listed the schedule for today below, and we hope to see you there..... Thank you for your support and GO BIG RED!!!

Home:

Tennis vs. Newberry 5:00- SENIOR NIGHT

JV and Varsity Volleyball vs. Newberry 5:30/7:00- SENIOR NIGHT

8th Grade Football vs. Carver 5:30

*Senior Night Recognition will begin about 10 minutes before game time.*

Away:

Cross Country @ Palmetto

JV Football @ Mid Carolina 7:30

Homecoming:

Tomorrow is Homecoming, and we have been celebrating all week at CHS with different events and themes for each day. The Varsity Football team play Mid Carolina tomorrow night with kickoff at 7:30. Homecoming festivities will take place at half-time, and the CHS Marching Band will do their performance at the end of the football game. Please stay after the game to watch the band's full show!!!

Please remember that all District 56 faculty and staff should bring and/or wear their ID to the game to get into the game for free. With so many new faces to the district, it is impossible to remember everyone's face and name. Any family members that attend the game with a district employee must purchase a ticket. All faculty and staff members can enter through the home pass gate if they have their ID with them.

Come out to the homecoming parade - 4 pm from PC to Wilder Stadium, Adair Street - and game!! It should be a fun night. Thanks, Nickie Templeton