Brock Legacy lives on with inductions

Dixon, Speaks will receive CHS hoops Legacy Group Foundation honor at dinner

The Coach Bobby Brock Legacy Group Foundation will pay tribute Jan. 21 to Lamar “Star” Dixon and T. Coley Speaks for their contributions to Clinton High School boys basketball team.

While playing for the legendary Coach Bobby Brock, Dixon held Clinton High boys basketball school records, which included most career school points 1,219, best combined career field goal and free throw percentage. Throughout the course of the three years in which Dixon played, he averaged 52% field goal percentage along with averaging 77% from the free throw line. He had an outstanding senior year, receiving numerous honors throughout the State of South Carolina which included Peach Blossom All Conference Team, 3A All-State Team, and being the third Clinton High School Boys Basketball Player during the Coach Brock era, to be selected in the North and South High School Basketball All-Star Team.

After Clinton High, Dixon signed with Southern Idaho Jr. College playing for David “Soupy” Campbell. Dixon was referred to Coach Campbell by Clemson University.

Dixon transferred to Morris College, in Sumter after spending two years at Southern Idaho Jr. College. Columbus Copeland, who was Dixon’s teammate, said, “Lamar was the most athletic player that I’ve played with in both high school and college.”

Dixon passed away a few years ago, but he will always be remembered as one of the greatest Clinton High School boys basketball players, Copeland said.

The Coach Bobby Brock Legacy Group Foundation also will pay tribute to T. Coley Speaks.

Red Devil football and basketball standout JD Fuller, said, “T. Coley was a pure point guard. He was always looking to get his teammates in position to score. Not only is ‘T’ a great athlete but, more importantly, he is a great man, and he is the leader of his family. He is a leader in the Cross Hill community. He’s one of my favorite people on this entire earth, ‘T’ is like my little brother.”

Speaks had a successful season playing for Coach Brock during his senior year. He was selected to the Newberry College Annual Christmas All-Tournament Team. Speaks led CHS in both steals and assists, and capped his stellar year by receiving the team’s most valuable player award. After graduating from CHS, Speaks joined the military, and was active duty for 26 years until he retired in 2008. Currently, Speaks resides in Greenwood, and he’s employed with the state of South Carolina.

The Annual Coach Bobby Brock Legacy Group will begin celebrating their festivities on Friday, Jan. 20, during the Clinton High School boys basketball game against Woodruff. The group is extending an invitation to entire Clinton Community to join the celebration of Clinton High School’s All-Time Winningest Boys Basketball Coach Bobby Brock’s 75th birthday.

Copeland said, “On behalf of Coach Bobby Brock, JD Fuller, Buddy Bridges and Coach Sam Moore, I sincerely thank the entire Clinton community for the love and financial support that you’ve showered upon the Coach Brock Legacy Group Foundation throughout the past six years. There’s absolutely no way whatsoever our foundation would still be standing today without your financial support. So to the entire Clinton community, as founder and president of The Coach Bobby Brock Legacy Group Foundation, I thank you for all of your support."

The public is invited to join the group Saturday, Jan. 21 at 5 p.m. at the First Baptist Church Family Life Center for an evening of food catered by Trotters Restaurant and fellowship. This event is free to the entire community.