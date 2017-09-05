Home / Sports / Boys Tennis RIGHT NOW HOSTING Upper State Final - West Oak is opponent

Tue, 05/09/2017 - 10:33am Vic MacDonald
Wear RED for Wednesday's home tennis match - 5 pm
By: 
CHS Athletics
Tymori Tribble will sign with Presbyterian College to play basketball this Friday the 12th at 9:00 in the CHS Auditorium. At 9:15 Makayla Pearson will sign for softball with Erskine College. Please join us to celebrate these amazing accomplishments.

RIGHT NOW, Clinton leads 5-0. WEAR RED TODAY, update, Friday signings: Good morning!  We have lots of success to report from the CHS Athletic Department! 

 

Clovis Simmons and the boy's tennis team will host the 3A Upperstate Championship tomorrow at Clinton Middle School.  The opponent will be West Oak, the match will start about 5 pm.  Congratulations to the CHS Tennis Team for their continued success.  Please join us at the courts tomorrow and wear your red for the RED OUT!!!  

 

We are also proud to announce that our girls track team will be competing for a state championship this Saturday at Spring Valley High School.  Six ladies from the girl's track team will compete starting at 9:00 Saturday morning.  Join us in Columbia to cheer on these ladies as they compete and represent our school well.

Girls 4×100Aaliyah Johnston, Quiana SuberMaya Smith,  and Tu’Nidra Richey

200mAaliyah Johnston and Maya Smith
400mQuiana Suber
800mDeasia Boyd
Shot PutKeira Dendy

 

FYI:  Tonight from 5-8 the CHS Girls Basketball Team will be at Zaxby's in Clinton...all proceeds from the sales tonight will go to help all team members participate in camp this summer.  Come on out and support girls' basketball.

 

FYI:  Tomorrow evening we will have athletic physicals at CHS starting at 5:15 in the main gym.  The cost is $15 for all athletes that plan to play sports next school year AND this summer.  We are encouraging all athletes to get their physical and head to the middle school to support our tennis team.

 

It has been an exciting year for Red Devil Athletics!! -- Nickie Templeton, athletics director

 

http://www.schsl.org/2016Brackets/bte3.pdf

 

BOYS BASKETBALL, POST SEASON:

 

 

Greenville News Upstate Boys Basketball Team, to be recognized at Upstate Sports Awards program, May 22, McAlister Auditorium Furman University:
 
FIRST TEAM
Luke Brenegan, Sr., Wade Hampton
Hayden Brown, Sr., Byrnes
Trey McGowens, Jr., Wren
Jalen McKelvey, Sr., Southside
Kris White, Sr., Riverside
SECOND TEAM
Jackson Alexander, Sr., Woodmont
Jalen Carter, Sr., Clinton
Will Edwards, Jr., Wade Hampton
Jaquan Holmes, Sr., Hillcrest
Matthew Kormylo, Soph., Southside Christian
 
Player of the year finalists: Luke Brenegan, Wade Hampton; Trey McGowens, Wren; Jalen McKelvey, Southside
 

 

