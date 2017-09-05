Boys Tennis RIGHT NOW HOSTING Upper State Final - West Oak is opponent

RIGHT NOW, Clinton leads 5-0. WEAR RED TODAY, update, Friday signings: Good morning! We have lots of success to report from the CHS Athletic Department!

Clovis Simmons and the boy's tennis team will host the 3A Upperstate Championship tomorrow at Clinton Middle School. The opponent will be West Oak, the match will start about 5 pm. Congratulations to the CHS Tennis Team for their continued success. Please join us at the courts tomorrow and wear your red for the RED OUT!!!

We are also proud to announce that our girls track team will be competing for a state championship this Saturday at Spring Valley High School. Six ladies from the girl's track team will compete starting at 9:00 Saturday morning. Join us in Columbia to cheer on these ladies as they compete and represent our school well.

Girls 4×100: Aaliyah Johnston, Quiana Suber, Maya Smith, and Tu’Nidra Richey

200m: Aaliyah Johnston and Maya Smith

400m: Quiana Suber

800m: Deasia Boyd

Shot Put: Keira Dendy

FYI: Tonight from 5-8 the CHS Girls Basketball Team will be at Zaxby's in Clinton...all proceeds from the sales tonight will go to help all team members participate in camp this summer. Come on out and support girls' basketball.

FYI: Tomorrow evening we will have athletic physicals at CHS starting at 5:15 in the main gym. The cost is $15 for all athletes that plan to play sports next school year AND this summer. We are encouraging all athletes to get their physical and head to the middle school to support our tennis team.

It has been an exciting year for Red Devil Athletics!! -- Nickie Templeton, athletics director

BOYS BASKETBALL, POST SEASON:

Greenville News Upstate Boys Basketball Team, to be recognized at Upstate Sports Awards program, May 22, McAlister Auditorium Furman University:

FIRST TEAM

Luke Brenegan, Sr., Wade Hampton

Hayden Brown, Sr., Byrnes

Trey McGowens, Jr., Wren

Jalen McKelvey, Sr., Southside

Kris White, Sr., Riverside

SECOND TEAM

Jackson Alexander, Sr., Woodmont

Jalen Carter, Sr., Clinton

Will Edwards, Jr., Wade Hampton

Jaquan Holmes, Sr., Hillcrest

Matthew Kormylo, Soph., Southside Christian