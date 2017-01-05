Home / Sports / Booters make the playoffs

Booters make the playoffs

Mon, 05/01/2017 - 10:07am Vic MacDonald
Clinton High soccer takes big step forward in hosting AAA match toward state title
By: 
CHS Athletics

CHS varsity soccer in AAA playoffs

 

The varsity boys’ soccer team will host Chester High School in a first round playoff game on Tuesday, May 2, at 6:30.  This is the first time Clinton has ever hosted a playoff game!

Come out and support your Red Devils!  Only SC High School League passes will be accepted.  Tickets are $6.  GO BIG RED!

 

Upcoming: The Region Champion CHS Boys Tennis team will host a playoff match Thursday, May 4, 5 pm, at the North Adair Street courts (at Clinton Middle School). This will be a 2nd round match - as No. 1 seed, Clinton received a May 2 bye.

 

http://chsreddevils.com/

 

 

 

 

