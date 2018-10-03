Blue Hose women's season comes to an end

Blue Hose Drop Heartbreaker versus Panthers

Lynchburg, Va. – Camryn Brown of High Point hit a three-point basket with one second left on the clock and the Blue Hose fell to the Panthers 62-60 on Friday afternoon in the Vines Center in Lynchburg, Va. Cortney Storey had 22 points for her 11th game with 20-plus points this season and number 17 of her career.

Player of the Game

Storey finished with 22 points, six steals, five assists and four rebounds. This was game number 11 this season with 20-plus points while the six steals tied her season high and gave her 227 for her career, a new PC Division I era record. Kacie Hall was the only other Blue Hose player in double figures with 11 points and Janie Miles had game number 13 with three or more three-point baskets and finished with nine points.

Stat of the Game

High Point finished +17 in rebounds (43-26) with 13 of them being offensive rebounds.

Game Story

High Point jumped out to a 5-0 lead early off of five quick points from Emma Bockrath just four minutes in to the game but PC responded with a 9-0 run over the next three minutes. The Blue Hose got three straight three pointers from Tess Santos , Hall and Miles. HPU finished the quarter on an 8-4 run and it was tied 13-13 after one. High Point built a 28-21 lead with five minutes remaining in the first half and that is when Storey took off with nine of the Blue Hose’s next 14 points as PC finished the half on a 14-2 run to take a 35-30 lead in to the intermission.

Presbyterian maintained a five-plus point lead for the first 5:31 of the third quarter but with 4:29 to play and PC up 43-37 the Panthers went on an 11-2 run to end the period. High Point scored the first five points of the fourth quarter to take its largest lead of the game at 53-45 and 8:41 to play. Over the next five minutes of the game PC went on a 15-2 run to gain a 60-55 lead, it was sparked by four points and three steals by Storey. The Blue Hose scored its final made field goal with 3:48 to play, a three-pointer by Miles. High Point was able to cut into the lead and with two second left put up a three-point basket that found nothing but net for the win.

Coaches Quote

“I can’t say enough about our team’s performance today,” said coach Todd Steelman . “We left everything on the floor, and we exit the season with no regrets. Camryn Brown made a great shot, and I told the team – the game gives and it takes, as well. This team is a team that has represented PC in the best way, and I am so proud of every player on our team.”

For the Record

PC finishes the season at 12-18 while High Point moves to 17-13 and advances to Saturday’s semifinal round.

Notes

PC finished with 12 made three-point baskets, its 13th game this season with 10+ and eighth of 12+.

The Blue Hose finish the season with 276 three pointers, second most in Big South history.

Presbyterian finished with nine turnovers, its second fewest in a game this season.

Storey finished with her 11th 20-point effort this season and 17th of her career.

Storey tied her season high of six steals, this gave her 66 for the season a single season Division I era record. She also finishes with a 2.2 steals per game average, also tied for the highest average.

Storey set a new record for career steals in the Division I era with 227.

Storey finishes her career with 1,357 points, sixth all-time in PC history. Her 524 assists are also second and 227 steals is fifth all-time.

Miles made three three-point baskets giving her 66 for the season, the fifth most in a single season in the Division I era, she finishes her career with 197, the second most.