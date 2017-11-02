Blue Hose win in Play 4 Kay

The Presbyterian College women’s basketball team outscored Liberty 20-8 in the final quarter to earn a close 56-55 victory Saturday at the Templeton Center.

With the win, the Blue Hose split the Big South series and improve to 9-14 on the season and 7-5 in conference play. The Flames fall to 9-14, 8-4.

Players of the Game

The Blue Hose were paced by Janie Miles ’ 13 points and seven rebounds. The junior guard shot 6-of-9 from the field and converted 1-of-5 free-throws. She added three assists and a steal.

Keyen Green led the Flames in the loss, finishing with 16 points. The freshman forward went 6-for-7 from the floor and 4-for-5 from the free-throw line. She pulled down four rebounds and had a pair of blocks on defense.

Stat of the Game

PC only made five shots from beyond the arc, but scored four of them in the final quarter to overcome an 11-0 Liberty run that ended the third. The 11-0 run by the Blue Hose gave PC its first lead since the 2:54 mark in the second quarter.

How It Happened

Liberty’s Green converted a pair of free-throws to start the game. Aianna Kelly followed with a layup to get PC on the board. The teams traded layups before a Kaycie Reffner jumper and Cortney Storey layup gave PC its first lead, 8-4 at the 6:02 mark. The Flames would not go away, though, and the teams remained deadlocked throughout the opening quarter. Miles got a charity shot to fall, but Liberty wrestled back the lead 16-15 on a KK Barbour layup to wrap up the first quarter.

PC took back the lead early in the second quarter as Reffner knocked down a shot from beyond the arc. Barbour got a long-range shot to fall to give the Flames the lead 21-19 with 3:37 left in the first half. The teams traded the lead again and Barbour made an old-fashioned three-point play to make it a 26-22 Liberty lead at the 1:48 mark. Miles scored a basket to close the gap, but Iva Ilic made both of her shots at the line as the Flames took a 28-24 lead into the locker rooms.

The Blue Hose shot 9-for-29 (31.0 percent) from the field, 1-for-10 (10.0 percent) from beyond the arc, and 5-for-9 (55.6 percent) from the free-throw line in the first half. PC committed fewer turnovers (7-12) and held the advantage in points off turnovers (5-3).

In the third quarter, Liberty went ahead 32-26 before Allie Wagner and Miles scored a pair of buckets. Ola Makurat answered with a layup and a pair of free-throws. Miles got her bucket to fall and earned a trip to the line, but missed the freebie. Kelly got the offensive board though and Salina Virola ’s jumper was good as PC evened the score at 36-36 with 4:26 remaining in the quarter. The Flames put together an 11-0 run to head into the final quarter in control 47-36.

Kacie Hall could not miss from deep as she scored three trifectas in a row to start the final quarter, pulling PC to within 47-45 with 6:06 on the clock. Miles then knotted the game at 47-47 and Rebecca Walker drained a three-pointer as the Blue Hose took back the lead. A Green layup got the visitors to within 56-55 with :46 remaining, but the Flames could not get a pair of looks from deep to fall and PC held on for the 56-55 victory.

Notables

- Right behind Miles in scoring was Hall, who totaled 11 points on the night to tie her season high. The freshman guard shot 4-for-12 from the field, including 3-for-8 from beyond the arc. She grabbed one board and added an assist and a steal. Her three deep balls also tie her season high.

- Walker picked up a pair of blocks and a steal to tie her season bests in both categories.

- Wagner recorded a season high with five rebounds.

- The Blue Hose shot 21-of-57 (36.9 percent) from the floor, 5-of-24 (20.8 percent) from deep, and 9-of-16 (56.3 percent) from the charity stripe.

- PC held the advantage in turnovers (10-21), points off turnovers (15-4), and bench productivity (24-20). The game featured 10 ties and 11 lead changes.

Up Next

PC hosts Garner-Webb next Tuesday, February 14 in a 7 p.m. ET conference matchup at the Templeton Center.