Blue Hose win at Gardner-Webb

PC earns 56-55 Comeback Win over Gardner-Webb

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. – The Presbyterian College women’s basketball team earned a 56-55 comeback victory against Big-South opponent Gardner-Webb on Saturday afternoon at the Paul Porter Arena.

The Blue Hose improve to 4-9 on the season and 2-0 in the Big South, while the Runnin’ Bulldogs fall to 5-8, 0-2.

Players of the Game

Cortney Storey totaled 20 points to pace the Blue Hose in the win. The junior guard went 6-of-14 from the field and shot a perfect 7-for-7 from the charity stripe. She added two rebounds, three assists, and two steals on the afternoon.

Gardner-Webb was led by Tierra Huntsman’s 25 points. The guard shot 9-pf-13 from the field, including 4-of-7 from beyond the arc. Huntsman also had four boards, an assist, a block, and a pair of steals.

Stat of the Game

PC made 14-of-16 (87.5 percent) free throws, its best effort from the line on the season. The team made 20-of-23 (87.0 percent) at home against Belmont on December 22.

How It Happened

The Runnin’ Bulldogs used a 9-0 run to take an early 11-1 lead. Taylor Petty then made all three of her charity shots and Janie Miles followed with a layup to pull PC to within 13-6. After a Miles free throw, Gardner-Webb held the Blue Hose scoreless for nearly four minutes before Rebecca Walker connected from deep to cut the hosts’ lead to 18-10. Gardner-Webb then scored a layup and Storey knocked down a pair of free throws to end the opening quarter.

It took nearly three minutes for a basket in the second, with a Gardner-Webb layup ending the drought at the 7:03 mark. The teams then traded jumpers and Miles sank another charity shot to make it 24-15. The Blue Hose took off on a 7-0 run, highlighted by a Miles’ three-pointer and ensuing layup, to trim the Runnin’ Bulldogs’ lead to 24-22. Gardner-Webb, which hadn’t scored since the 4:52 mark, beat the buzzer with a three-pointer to conclude the opening half.

Gardner-Webb pushed its lead back to double digits with a 7-2 run to start the third quarter. After Kaycie Reffner got a layup to fall, both teams were held scoreless for over three minutes before Miles made an old-fashioned three-point play. After a free throw and layup by the Runnin’ Bulldogs, Riley Hemm connected from deep with :50 on the clock. Miles put up a layup and Gardner-Webb made a late three-pointer to end the third quarter.

Storey and Salina Virola hit a pair of three-pointers early in the final quarter to pull PC to within 44-42. The Blue Hose knotted things up at 46-46 with a Storey layup with 5:17 to play. After a 5-0 run by Gardner-Webb, Storey made a pair of charity shots and Miles scored a basket to pull PC to within 51-50. Miles put PC ahead 53-52 with a late three-pointer, but the Runnin’ Bulldogs wrestled back control with an old-fashioned three-point play. Storey then tied the score at 55-55 and sank a free throw to seal the comeback win for the Blue Hose.

Notables

- The Blue Hose had two players in double-digit scoring as Miles was right behind Storey with 19 points.

- PC shot 36.7 percent (18-of-49) from the field, 24.0 percent (6-of-25) from beyond the arc, and 87.5 percent (14-16) from the free-throw line.

- PC led in fast-break points 12-6 and outscored Gardner-Webb’s bench 13-7.

Up Next -- Presbyterian rounds out its two-game road swing with a 7 p.m. ET Big South game at Liberty on Tuesday, Jan. 10.