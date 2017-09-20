Blue Hose under the lights again

PC Football Welcomes Cumberland to Town

The Presbyterian College football team plays host to NAIA member Cumberland Saturday night, 7 p.m. in the third game of PC’s seven-home homestand. The game can be seen on the Big South Network.

Game Setup

Who: Presbyterian vs. Cumberland

When: Saturday, September 23 – 7 p.m.

Where: Bailey Memorial Stadium

Watch: Big South Network

Listen: Sunny 103.5 FM / Fox Sports 1400 AM / WPCC 1410 AM (Ryan Clary, John Orck)

Live Stats: GoBlueHose.com

Social Media: @BlueHoseFtball (Twitter/Instagram) / @BlueHoseSports

Tickets: 864-833-8240

Game Designation: Family Weekend

• Presbyterian hosts NAIA foe Cumberland on Saturday night in the third of seven straight home games for the Blue Hose.

• The meeting will be the first between the two on the gridiron.

• PC is 5-2 against non-Division I opponents since 2009. The last Blue Hose win over a non-D1 team came in 2014, a 69-14 victory over Bluefield.

Last Time Out

• Presbyterian earned its first win of the season with a 28-14 victory over future Big South foe Campbell at Bailey Memorial Stadium.

• Ben Cheek threw for a career-high 142 yards and two touchdowns, while Mark Robinson rushed for 86 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

• Elijah Turner came up with a big interception late in the fourth quarter, the first of his career, leading to a PC touchdown to put the game out of reach.

• The 28 points were the most since scoring 31 points against Campbell last season, a stretch of 11 games, to help the Blue Hose remain unbeaten at 3-0 against the Fighting Camels.

Marable Showing Big Play Ability

• Freshman running back Torrance Marable has led the Blue Hose offense thus far, totaling 310 rushing yards and a touchdown on 42 attempts for an average of 7.4 yards per carry. He added 63 receiving yards and a touchdown on Saturday.

• The rookie has the three of the four longest plays by PC this season, all of at least 58 yards. The latest was a 63-yard touchdown reception on a pass from Ben Cheek.

• He totaled 255 rushing yards in his first two games of the season, the most by a PC player in back-to-back games since 2015 when Darrell Bridges rushed for 290 in consecutive games against Coastal Carolina and Charleston Southern.

• The total is the also the most rushing yards by a PC player in the first two games of a season in the program’s Division I era. The previous high was 220 yards by Lance Byrd in 2011.

Robinson Named Big South Freshman of the Week

• Freshman running back Mark Robinson was named Big South Freshman of the Week on Monday, after rushing for 86 yards and two touchdowns versus Campbell.

• He now has a team-high three touchdowns, already more than any one PC player had last season.

• On Saturday, the rookie rushed for 86 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries, averaging 6.6 yards per carry.

• He is the first PC player to score two rushing touchdowns in a game since Darrell Bridges had two against Campbell in 2015.

• On the year now, Robinson has rushed for 134 yards on 24 carries, an average of 5.6 yards per carry. Robinson and Marable have combined for 444 yards and four touchdowns through three games this season.

Cheek Sets Career Highs vs. Campbell

• Quarterback Ben Cheek threw for a career-high 142 yards in the win over Campbell to go with two touchdowns, also a career-high.

• It was the first game in his career in which he threw more than one touchdown pass.

• He threw the two longest pass plays of his career, a 63-yard completion to Marable and a 70-yard completion to McGhee, both going for TDs.

• The 142 yards came on just five completions for an average of 28.4 yards per completion.

Other Notables Over Campbell

• Damien McGhee recorded the first touchdown of his career with the longest PC pass play of the season, a 70-yard pass from Cheek in the second quarter.

• Elijah Turner recorded his first career interception in the fourth quarter, leading to PC’s final touchdown to ice the game. The sophomore totaled a career-high six tackles, one more than his previous high of five last week against The Citadel.

• Brien Washington managed 1.5 sacks on the night to lead PC, a part of his three stops from the defensive end spot.

• Malachi Brown reached eight tackles in the victory, tied for second-most by a Blue Hose play, coming in just his second career start.

• PC held Campbell to just 4-of-14 on third downs, a conversion percentage of just 28.6 percent.