Blue Hose surprise the Gamecocks on the diamond

Blue Hose Knock Off South Carolina, 7-4

Columbia – The Presbyterian College baseball team broke a 3-3 tie with South Carolina courtesy an RBI double from Jonathan White in the fifth inning on Tuesday. The Blue Hose would go on to win 7-4 at Founders Park and improve their record to 12-26 on the year. The Gamecocks fall to 20-17 this season.

How It Happened

Presbyterian College jumped out to an early lead with two runs in the first. Guimbarda drew a leadoff walk, and Guy Casaceli singled to center. After a sac bunt from White, PC would go up 2-0 on a groundout from Nick Wise and a single from TJ Richardson.

In the top of the second, the Blue Hose scored again courtesy of a Tannor Byrd double and Jack McLaughlin, making it 3-0.

The Gamecocks answered with three runs on two hits in the third inning. LT Tolbert scored two with a triple, and Jacob Olson tied the game, 3-3, with a double down the left field line.

In the top of the fifth, PC would take the lead, 4-3, off doubles from Guimbarda and White.

In the top of the sixth, PC loaded the bases and scored two off a walk to Andrew Bladt and sac fly from Guimbarda to take a 6-3 lead.

South Carolina cut into the lead in the bottom of the seventh with an RBI single from Tolbert that made it 6-4.

Nick Wise doubled to score Guimbarda in the top of the ninth to extend PC’s lead to 7-4. Colton Springs came on in the bottom of the ninth and struck out the side to preserve the win and pick up his first save of the season.

Pitchers of Record

Austin Paradis (1-3) picked up the win for PC giving up one run on four hits over 2.1 innings out of the bullpen.

Colton Springs picked up his first save of the year sitting down four Gamecocks in order to end the game. The junior needed only 13 pitches to strike out the side in the ninth.

Carmen Mlodzinski (1-4) took the loss for USC after allowing four runs on six hits. He struck out four and had one walk.

PC Notables

The Blue Hose last picked up a win against South Carolina in 2015, 7-4, in 10 innings.

Up Next

The Blue Hose will head to Gardner-Webb for a three-game series beginning with a 6 p.m. game on Friday, April 20.