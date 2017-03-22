Blue Hose to start football practice

PC Football Opens Spring Practice on Thursday

The Presbyterian College football will open its spring practice schedule on Thursday afternoon in Clinton.

The Blue Hose will work through 15 practices over the next five weeks, concluding with the annual Spring Game on April 22 at 11 a.m.

It will be the first on-field action under head coach Tommy Spangler, who was promoted to lead the program after the conclusion of the 2016 regular season. PC will have to replace eight starters from a year ago with five departures on defense and just three on offense. Key departures include second team All-Big South defensive linemen Khari Rosier and Obinna Ntiasagwe, as PC looks to replace the entire defensive line from last year’s squad.

All weekday practices are scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. with both Saturday practices slated to begin at 9:30 a.m. PC will open with two days of shorts and helmets before going full pads for 12 of the final 13 practices this spring.

All dates and times are tentative and subject to change. Practices are open to the public.

2017 Spring Practice Schedule

Practice No. 1 – Thu, March 23 – 4:30 p.m.

Practice No. 2 – Fri, March 24 – 4:30 p.m.

Practice No. 3 – Sat, March 25 – 9:30 a.m.

Practice No. 4 – Tue, March 28 – 4:30 p.m.

Practice No. 5 – Thu, March 30 – 4:30 p.m.

Practice No. 6 – Sat, March 31 – 4:30 p.m. (Scrimmage No. 1)

Practice No. 7 – Tue, April 4 – 4:30 p.m.

Practice No. 8 – Thu, April 6 – 4:30 p.m.

Practice No. 9 – Fri, April 7 – 4:30 p.m.

Practice No. 10 – Sat, April 8 – 9:30 a.m. (Scrimmage No. 2)

Practice No. 11 – Tue, April 11 – 4:30 p.m.

Practice No. 12 – Thu, April 13 – 4:30 p.m.

Practice No. 13 – Tue, April 18 – 4:30 p.m.

Practice No. 14 – Thu, April 20 – 4:30 p.m.

Spring Game – Sat, April 22 – 11 a.m.