Blue Hose Soccer Readies Its Season

PC Soccer Releases Fall Schedules

MEN: Presbyterian College and head men’s soccer coach Jonathan Potter announced the 2018 schedule on Tuesday. The 17-match schedule includes eight home games and will be proceeded by three exhibitions, two at home and one on the road.

The schedule also includes nine non-conference matches against teams from five different conferences: the ACC, Atlantic Sun, Horizon League, Southern Conference and Sun Belt.

“Our staff is excited to be announcing our schedule,” said Coach Potter. “Our philosophy has always been to test our team against the best opposition possible in our non-conference games in order to prepare for the Big South, and 2018 will be no different.”

The season will begin with a pair of home exhibitions against Georgia Southern, on August 11, and Georgia Gwinnett, on August 14. The Blue Hose will then travel to Chapel Hill, N.C., on August 19 to play North Carolina in an exhibition. All three matches will begin at 7 pm.

The regular season will then begin with a pair of home games against UNCG, on August 24 at 7 p.m., and against Florida Gulf Coast, on August 26 at 1 p.m.

“We are excited to play ten home matches at Martin Stadium and Edens Field in front of our PC community and fans in Clinton. The support from our alumni and fans has been tremendous for our program.”

Presbyterian will then enter a tough road trip that will see the Blue Hose play at NC State on August 31, at Wake Forest on September 4, at Furman on September 8 and finally at Georgia State on September 15. All four road games will be 7 p.m. starts.

The Blue Hose will have two more home matches before starting conference play. First, on September 18, PC will host Belmont at 7 p.m. Then, on September 25, they will play Mercer in another 7 p.m. contest.

The Big South portion of the schedule will begin with a road game at Campbell on September 28 at 7 p.m. The rest of the conference games alternate between home and away. PC will have home games against Winthrop on October 3, UNCA on October 10, Longwood on October 20 and High Point on October 31. The Blue Hose will travel to Radford on October 6, USC Upstate on October 13 and Gardner-Webb on October 27. PC will also squeeze a non-conference game in against Appalachian State on October 23 in Boone, N.C.

“The Big South Conference continues to be very competitive with lots of parity each year. Every game has significant importance due to the Big South Conference tournament format. We are eager for the work that lies ahead to meet the competitive demands of the Big South Conference.”

The Big South Tournament is slated to last from November 4-11 with the higher seeds hosting.

WOMEN: Presbyterian College and head women’s soccer coach Brian Purcell announced the 2018 schedule on Tuesday. The season will consist of two exhibition matches and a 16-game regular season that consists of eight home matches and eight road games.

“We are excited with the balance of our 2018 schedule,” said Coach Purcell. “Our season will have a nice blend of familiar in-state rivals to go along with the traditional Big South opponents and newest additions of Hampton and USC Upstate. We expect to be challenged early and well prepared for the Big South portion of our season.”

The Blue Hose will start the year with two exhibition matches at home. On August 12, PC will host Georgia State at 2 p.m. Then, PC will have its annual Blue/White game on August 17 at 7 p.m.

The regular season will begin with a three-game home stand featuring non-conference games against Furman, on August 23, against The Citadel, on August 26, and against Alabama State, on August 31. All three matches will begin at 7 p.m.

PC then finishes the non-conference portion of its schedule with three road games. The Blue Hose will travel to Mercer on September 2, to SC State on September 5, and finally to Wofford on September 9. Games against the Bears and Bulldogs will begin at 7 p.m., while the Terriers will kickoff at 2 p.m.

Big South play will begin with yet another three-game stretch of home games. Winthrop comes to Clinton on September 15, Charleston Southern visits on September 19, and UNC Asheville will be in town on September 26. All three matches will begin at 7 p.m.

PC will then travel to Longwood on September 29 for a 2 p.m. game. On October 3, the Blue Hose will play at High Point in a 4 p.m. game. One of the Big South’s newest members, Hampton University, will visit Martin Stadium on October 6 for a 2 p.m. game. The team will then have back-to-back road games at Gardner-Webb, on October 10, and Campbell, on October 13. The Runnin' Bulldogs will host at 7 p.m. while the Camels kickoff at 3 p.m. PC’s final home game of the regular season will be against Radford on October 17 at 7 p.m. The regular season will then end with a road game at USC-Upstate on October 20 at 7 p.m.

The Big South Conference Tournament will begin on October 26 with the higher seeds hosting. The semifinals and finals will be played at Bryan Park in Greensboro, N.C.