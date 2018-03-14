Home / Sports / Blue Hose slugger is the POW

Blue Hose slugger is the POW

Wed, 03/14/2018 - 9:46am Vic MacDonald
Priaulx Named Big South Player of the Week

 

Presbyterian College senior first baseman AJ Priaulx (Warner Robins, Ga.) has been named the Big South Conference Baseball Player of the Week for games played March 5-11, it was announced by the Conference office.

Priaulx posted an astounding .722 (13-for-18) batting average in five non-conference games last week, headlined by a pair of 5-for-5 performances. Within his 13 hits, the first baseman posted a pair of doubles, drove in two runs and scored three times, as his on-base percentage was a conference-high .737 last week. His first 5-for-5 mark came on Wednesday against North Carolina Central where he slapped a double and scored twice. The senior also finished 5-for-5 with a double and two RBI in the first game of a doubleheader with Harvard on Saturday.

The baseball team next plays at NC A&T today (March 14) at 4 pm.

