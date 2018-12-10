Blue Hose seek to wreck the Pirates' Ship

NCAA D1 College Football in Clinton This Saturday; PC Welcomes Hampton to Town

The Presbyterian College football team returns to Bailey Memorial Stadium to face future Big South foe Hampton on Saturday afternoon. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. with the game being broadcasted on ESPN+.

GAMEDAY CENTRAL

WHAT: Presbyterian (2-2, 0-1 Big South) vs Hampton (2-3)

WHERE: Clinton, S.C. (Bailey Memorial Stadium)

WHEN: Saturday, October 13 (12:00 p.m.)

THE SERIES: First All-Time Meeting

FOLLOW THE ACTION

WATCH: ESPN+ (Brett Williams, John Orck)

LISTEN: Fox Sports 1400 AM/98.3 FM & WPCC 1410 AM/96.5 FM (Ryan Clary, Tyler Shugart)

LIVE STATS: StatBroadcast

SOCIAL MEDIA: @BlueHoseFtball (Twitter/Instagram) | @BlueHoseSports

GAME NOTES: Presbyterian Notes | Hampton Notes | Big South Notes

Last Time Out for The Blue Hose

• PC dropped its Big South opener at Kennesaw State on Saturday 56-0.

• Sophomore Keith Pearson led the offense with 84 yards receiving on five catches which included a 66-yard reception from freshman Jordan Morgan. The 66-yard play is the longest offensive play the Blue Hose have converted on this season.

• Redshirt freshman Trent Carrington set a career-high with 15 total tackles in Saturday's contest including 10 solo tackles.

PC Returns Home Saturday Afternoon

• The Blue Hose return to Clinton to face a future Big South foe on Saturday as Hampton visits Presbyterian.

• The Pirates and Blue Hose meet for the first time in school history. This marks the second team PC has faced for first time this year. PC took down Lindsey Wilson College 10-0 on September 27th.

Blue Hose Comes Home

• Hampton's defensive coordinator Ryan Anderson returns to Clinton following a successful stint as a PC player from 2006-08.

• Anderson recorded 86 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks during his time with the Blue Hose. He also had a pair of passes defensed, a fumble recovery, and five QB hurries in 26 total games.

Record Watch

• PC wide receiver DaShawn Davis is just six catches away from setting the Blue Hose Division I record for most catches. Tobi Antigha who played at PC from 2011-14 is the current record holder with 117 catches.

• Davis is also just 64 yards away from moving into fourth in the D1 record book for reception yards.

• With his next receiving touchdown, Davis would become the third player in the D1 era to record 10+ receiving touchdowns.

Blue Hose in The Ranks

• Linebacker Colby Campbell leads the conference with 10.3 tackles per game with linebacker Jarrett Nagy second at 9.8 per contest.

• Defensive lineman Gyasi Yeldell leads the league with 3.0 sacks on the season.

• Quarterback John Walker currently sits second in the Big South with a 62.1 completion percentage.

• Wide Receivers DaShawn Davis and Keith Pearson sit second and third in the league in receptions per game. Davis has 5.0 catches per game with Pearson sitting at 4.5 on the season.

• Safety Trent Carrington is tied for fourth with three passes breakups, while defensive back Reggie Brown is one behind with two.

• The running back duo of Zola Davis and Jarius Jeter sit 5th and 6th respectively in the league in yards per game. Davis has 59.8 yards per game with Jeter at 59.3.

• Campbell and Yeldell sit in a tie for seventh in the league with 4.0 tackles for loss apiece.

Scouting the Opponent

• Hampton comes into play at 2-3 following a 41-8 win over Lane College on Saturday.

• The Pirates offense is led by Delmon Williams as he has accounted for nine touchdowns at quarterback. Williams has thrown for 854 yards and eight touchdowns and has added 217 rushing yards with one touchdown.

• Williams leads Hampton in rushing yards followed by Shai McKenzie with 199 yards and William Robinson at 169 yards and a score.

• Ronald Bell leads the Pirate wideouts with 288 yards and three touchdowns, while Byron Barney is at 230 yards and three scores as well.

• Kapri Doucet leads the defense with 31 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and four sacks. Chaka Diarrassouba also has 31 tackles with 1.5 tackles for loss and an interception.

• Doucet is tied for 13th in the FCS with his 9.5 tackles for loss.