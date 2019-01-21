Blue Hose Men's Hoops on 3-Game Win Streak

Blue Hose Mens Basketball Handles Pirates & Lancers & Spartans

Davon Bell scored 22 points, while Adam Flagler finished with 21, to lead the Presbyterian College men’s basketball team to the 85-70 win over Hampton in Big South action Wednesday evening at the Templeton Center.

PC moves to to 6-2 on the season at home and is now just one shy of last year's overall win total.

Scoring the Game

The first three of five Blue Hose baskets were three-pointers as the home team jumped out to an eight-point, 13-5 lead just four minutes into the game. Four minutes later and trailing by six, Hampton went on an 8-2 run to cut the margin to one, 20-21, 9:26 left in the half. PC used baskets by Romeo Crouch and Cory Hightower to go ahead by five with just under nine left.

The Pirates and Blue Hose traded baskets the next several minutes with PC responding quickly to every Hampton rally attempt. The visitors cut the lead to two on a couple of occasions, the last time off a Jermaine Marrow three-pointer at 4:11 to cap a 6-2 run to bring the score to 33-35. PC outscored the Pirates 7-2 over the next two and a half minutes to take the lead back to seven. Hampton made it a five-point game off a Marrow lay-up but two free throws by Bell in the final second gave the home team the 44-47 lead at the break.

After Marrow led off the second half with a three-pointer, PC rattle off six unanswered to give Blue Hose its first double-digit lead of the game, 50-40, 17:37 left. The Pirates cut the lead to five, 52-47, with 16:15 on the clock. PC responded with a 10-2 run to jump back out to a double-digit lead, 62-49, 11:05 to go.

Nine unanswered by Hampton, which included five straight from Lysander Bracey, put the Pirates back in the game, trailing by just four, 58-62, 7:12 remaining. It was short-lived as a 9-2 run by PC gave the home team an 11-point lead again, 71-60, 3:20 to go. It would not get any lower as a Flagler three-pointer with 16 on the clock helped seal the 15-point, 85-70 win.

Players of the Game

Davon Bell was just five shy of his career-high with 22 points on the night. He also recorded a season-high eight rebounds in the win. Adam Flagler finished close behind with 21 points and eight rebounds. Romeo Crouch finished with a career-high 16 points, off a career-best four three-pointers, to round out PC’s double-digit scorers. Jermaine Marrow and Kalin Fisher scored 15 apiece to lead Hampton.

Stats of the Game

A strong offensive half by both teams, PC posted 53.3% from the field and recorded six three-pointers in the opening stanza, while Hampton came away with 48.1% and four threes. For the game PC shot 48.3%, and finished with 10 three-pointers, compared to 44.3% and seven threes for Hampton. PC held the slight 38-34 edge in rebounds and had two more turnovers, 13-11. Free throws played a role down the stretch with Hampton connecting on seven-of-22, PC 17-of-23.

Notables

- Second game this season PC has had at least two 20-point scorers, the last was at Dayton (Lewis, 20; Flagler, 20).

- PC has now won four in a row at home, and hold a 6-2 mark.

- 12th game of the season with at least 10 three-pointers.

- Romeo Crouch tied his career-high with 16 points and recorded a career-best four three-pointers.

- Adam Flagler pulled down a career-high eight rebounds.

Blue Hose Mens Basketball Toughs Out 71-64 Win over Longwood

The Blue Hose capitalized on a 12-0 run late in the second half to pull away in a close battle and then hold on through a late Lancer rally as the Presbyterian College men’s basketball team came away with the 71-64 win over Longwood in Big South action Saturday afternoon at the Templeton Center.

Adam Flagler scored 21 points to lead the Blue Hose to their seven home win of the season. Cory Hightower posted his second double-double of the season with 11 points and a career-high 12 rebounds.

Scoring the Game

Longwood jumped out to a 6-0 lead the opening three minutes before PC got on the board with a Flagler basket at 17:11. It was the start of a 6-0 run for the Blue Hose to tie the game at 15:06. The rest of the half was a back and forth defensive battle with neither team able to establish a foothold offensively. Tied for the fifth time at 24-24, JC Younger added a layup and a three-pointer as part of a 7-0 run to give PC its largest lead of the game to that point, at five, 29-24, 2:23 left before the break.

The Lancers were held without a basket the final 7:40 of the first half, with PC taking advantage, posting a 12-5 run to go into the locker room with the seven-point, 34-27, lead.

A 17-6 run to start the second half by Longwood, which included three three-pointers, put the visitors ahead 44-40, 14:34 remaining. PC clawed back over the next three minutes, taking the 47-46 lead off back to back baskets and a free throw from Chris Martin, the first coming off PC’s first steal of the game.

Longwood took a 53-50 lead with just over eight to play but Flagler’s second three-pointer of the afternoon tied the game at 53-53, 7:59 left. It was the start of a 12-0 run, which included six straight from Romeo Crouch, that saw the home team build a 62-53 lead, 5:49 to go. Longwood, which was in the midst of an almost eight-minute field goal drought, hit two free throws at 5:12 to cut the margin to seven, 62-55. The Lancers hit a basket at 2:03 to make it a five-point game, 62-57. Free throws proved clutch down the stretch with two from Hightower making it a three-possession game. PC added several free throws to counter the Longwood baskets to give the Blue Hose the 71-64 win.

Players of the Game

Adam Flagler scored 21 points for the second straight game to lead the Blue Hose. He hit three three-pointers, all in the second half. Cory Hightower paced the team with a career-high 12 rebounds to go along with his 11 points and second double-double of the season. Romeo Crouch added 14 points. Shabooty Phillips paced Longwood with 18 points and seven rebounds.

Stats of the Game

A solid defensive first half, PC shot 42.4%, while Longwood hit 32.0%. The Blue Hit four three-pointers, compared to three for the Lancers. For the game, PC finished with 40.4%, eight three-pointers and 44 rebounds. Longwood ended with a 35.7% from the field, nine three-pointers and 36 rebounds. Each team recorded eight turnovers as well. The second half saw Longwood connect on seven free throws, with PC over doubling that with 15.

Notables

- Cory Hightower recorded his second double-double of the season with 11 points and 12 rebounds.

- Cory Hightower’s 12 rebounds were a career-high.

- The 11 wins ties the total from last season, which is tied for the most since the team earned 14 victories in 2011-12.

- The 7-2 home record is the best since PC went 9-2 back in 2008-09.

For the Record

PC improves to 11-9 overall and 3-2 in the Big South, while Longwood moves to 12-8, 2-3.