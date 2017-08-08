Home / Sports / Blue Hose men traveling in non-conference action

Blue Hose men traveling in non-conference action

Tue, 08/08/2017 - 1:48pm Vic MacDonald
Tennessee, NC State, VMI among the opening games
Presbyterian College Sports Information
We're excited to bring some talented teams into Templeton Gym and in front of our fans, students, and the Clinton community. We believe this schedule will prepare us for what will be another highly-competitive season in the Big South." - Dustin Kerns, Presbyterian College men's basketball coach

 

Blue Hose Men’s Basketball Announces Non-Conference Slate

 

The Presbyterian College men’s basketball team and Head Coach Dustin Kerns announced the non-conference portion of its schedule Tuesday. 

The slate includes contests against the Atlantic Coast, Conference USA, Southeastern, Southern, Southland, America East, Western Athletic, and Mid-Eastern Athletic Conferences.

“We are excited about the upcoming season,” said Kerns. “Our non-conference schedule is filled with several quality coaches, teams, and programs.  We always want to challenge ourselves against teams that will be competing for postseason spots and this schedule has certainly done that.” 

The schedule is highlighted by a season-opening game at SEC member Tennessee Nov. 10, as well as a Nov. 15 game at ACC foe N.C. State and a Dec. 19 tilt at 2017 NCAA Tournament participant Virginia Tech, also from the ACC.

The Blue Hose head to Baltimore, Md., Nov. 23-24, to take part in the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament regional bracket, facing Nicholls State that Thursday, and either UMBC or Chicago State on Friday.  Earlier contests against the Vols, and Wolfpack are part of the same tournament as well.

Other road games include a Nov. 18 trip to former Big South member and current SoCon foe VMI, and a Nov. 20 stop at Charlotte, of Conference USA.

A full slate awaits the Blue Hose at home, with their first game at the Templeton Center on Nov. 11, against Johnson.  PC opens a four-game home stretch on Nov. 28 with UNCG.  North Carolina A&T comes to Clinton on Dec. 2 with South Carolina State heading there Dec. 5.

After a break for exams, the Blue Hose host Toccoa Falls Dec. 14, with the final home non-conference game Dec. 21 against Piedmont.



The Big South Conference schedule is slated for release soon.

Non-Conference Schedule:

 

Friday, Nov. 10                   at Tennessee+                           Knoxville, Tenn.

Saturday, Nov. 11             JOHNSON                                  Clinton, S.C.

Wednesday, Nov. 15       at NC State+                               Raleigh, N.C.

Saturday, Nov. 18             at VMI                                            Lexington, Va.

Monday, Nov. 20              at Charlotte                                 Charlotte, N.C.

Thursday, Nov. 23            Nicholls State+                          Baltimore, Md.

Friday, Nov. 24                   UMBC or Chicago State+       Baltimore, Md.

Tuesday, Nov. 28              UNCG                                           Clinton, S.C.

Saturday, Dec. 2                NORTH CAROLINA  A&T       Clinton, S.C.

Tuesday, Dec. 5                 SOUTH CAROLINA STATE    Clinton, S.C.

Thursday, Dec. 14            TOCCOA FALLS                        Clinton, S.C.

Tuesday, Dec. 19              at Virginia Tech                          Blacksburg, Va.

Thursday, Dec. 21            PIEDMONT                                 Clinton, S.C.

 

