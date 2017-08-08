Blue Hose men traveling in non-conference action

Blue Hose Men’s Basketball Announces Non-Conference Slate

The Presbyterian College men’s basketball team and Head Coach Dustin Kerns announced the non-conference portion of its schedule Tuesday.

The slate includes contests against the Atlantic Coast, Conference USA, Southeastern, Southern, Southland, America East, Western Athletic, and Mid-Eastern Athletic Conferences.

“We are excited about the upcoming season,” said Kerns. “Our non-conference schedule is filled with several quality coaches, teams, and programs. We always want to challenge ourselves against teams that will be competing for postseason spots and this schedule has certainly done that.”

The schedule is highlighted by a season-opening game at SEC member Tennessee Nov. 10, as well as a Nov. 15 game at ACC foe N.C. State and a Dec. 19 tilt at 2017 NCAA Tournament participant Virginia Tech, also from the ACC.

The Blue Hose head to Baltimore, Md., Nov. 23-24, to take part in the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament regional bracket, facing Nicholls State that Thursday, and either UMBC or Chicago State on Friday. Earlier contests against the Vols, and Wolfpack are part of the same tournament as well.

Other road games include a Nov. 18 trip to former Big South member and current SoCon foe VMI, and a Nov. 20 stop at Charlotte, of Conference USA.

A full slate awaits the Blue Hose at home, with their first game at the Templeton Center on Nov. 11, against Johnson. PC opens a four-game home stretch on Nov. 28 with UNCG. North Carolina A&T comes to Clinton on Dec. 2 with South Carolina State heading there Dec. 5.

After a break for exams, the Blue Hose host Toccoa Falls Dec. 14, with the final home non-conference game Dec. 21 against Piedmont.

“We're excited to bring some talented teams into Templeton Gym and in front of our fans, students, and the Clinton community. We believe this schedule will prepare us for what will be another highly-competitive season in the Big South.”

The Big South Conference schedule is slated for release soon.

Non-Conference Schedule:

Friday, Nov. 10 at Tennessee+ Knoxville, Tenn.

Saturday, Nov. 11 JOHNSON Clinton, S.C.

Wednesday, Nov. 15 at NC State+ Raleigh, N.C.

Saturday, Nov. 18 at VMI Lexington, Va.

Monday, Nov. 20 at Charlotte Charlotte, N.C.

Thursday, Nov. 23 Nicholls State+ Baltimore, Md.

Friday, Nov. 24 UMBC or Chicago State+ Baltimore, Md.

Tuesday, Nov. 28 UNCG Clinton, S.C.

Saturday, Dec. 2 NORTH CAROLINA A&T Clinton, S.C.

Tuesday, Dec. 5 SOUTH CAROLINA STATE Clinton, S.C.

Thursday, Dec. 14 TOCCOA FALLS Clinton, S.C.

Tuesday, Dec. 19 at Virginia Tech Blacksburg, Va.

Thursday, Dec. 21 PIEDMONT Clinton, S.C.