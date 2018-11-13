Blue Hose Men Score 109

Blue Hose Men's Basketball Races Past Welch

The Blue Hose used a quick start en route to a 109-57 victory over Welch College Monday night in Clinton.

Presbyterian was led by Francois Lewis with 18 points.

Scoring the Game

The Blue Hose got off to a fast start with a 20-5 lead in the opening five minutes behind four three pointers by JC Younger. Welch was able to cut it to 13, 27-14 with 12:51 to go in the first half before a 10-3 run from PC pushed the lead back out to 20, 37-17. Lewis had seven of those 10 points during the stretch. The two teams traded points over the next several minutes before a 10-0 Blue Hose run made it 56-26 with 3:28 to go in the half. PC closed the half on an 8-2 run highlighted by back-to-back buckets by Romeo Crouch to take a 66-32 lead to the break.

Presbyterian opened the second half on a 14-3 run to take a 76-35 lead. The Blue Hose continued to put the pressure on the Flames with an 18-4 run over the next seven minutes to take a 94-39 lead with 8:45 to go. The Blue Hose took their largest lead of the night with a Malek Catchings dunk with 2:49 to go as that made it 107-51 as PC finished it off with a 109-57 victory.

Players of the Game

Lewis led the offense with 18 points as he has led the team in points all three games this season. Lewis went 7-for-9 from the floor, while also adding a pair of three pointers to his stat line. Cory Hightower and Romeo Crouch both added 16 points, while JC Younger chipped in with 15 points and Jamie Baker added 12 points. Maleek Catchings and Armel TeTe led the way with eight rebounds apiece. Hightower and Kody Shubert each had five assists to pace the offense. Justice led the Flames with 14 points while adding six rebounds.

Stats of the Game

Presbyterian used the three point shot to its advantage connecting on 16 threes including 10 in the first half. PC shot 51.9% from the floor, while holding Welch to just 33.9% including 28.1% in the second half. The Blue Hose forced 25 turnovers on the night and were able to turn that into 42 points on the other end.

Notables

- The 109 points scored, 41 field goals and 16 three pointers made by the Blue Hose all rank third in the D1 era for PC

- It marked the seventh time in the D1 era that Presbyterian eclipsed the 100 point plateau.

- Jamie Baker set a new career-high with 12 points.

- Freshman Corey Hightower had a career-best with 16 points

- As a team, PC attempted 41 three points and 79 field goals both rank second in the Division One era for the Blue Hose.

- Presbyterian dished out 25 assists which sits third in the D1 record book.

- The Blue Hose grabbed 47 rebounds on the night which tied for tenth in D1 era.

- Maleek Catchings set a new career-high grabbing eight rebounds.

- Romeo Crouch tied his career-high with 16 points.

- Kody Shubert had a new career-best with nine points.

For the Record

PC moves to 2-1, Welch 0-6.