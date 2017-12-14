PHOTOS: Blue Hose Take Care of the Toccoa Falls Screaming Eagles, 104-35; 5th win in a row

JC Younger scored 28 points, while Ethan Kay added 27 points, with all but 10 of those points coming from 15 combined three-pointers, to lead the Presbyterian College men’s basketball team to the 104-35 win over Toccoa Falls in action Thursday evening at Templeton Center.

It was the sixth time in PC’s Division I history the team has scored over 100 points, and the first time a player has recorded nine three-pointers, with Kay going nine-of-14 from the perimeter.

Scoring the Match

PC opened the game with nine unanswered, helped in part to a Romeo Crouch three-pointers at the 17:53 mark. Kevin Cave highlighted the Toccoa Falls offense early, hitting three straight three-pointers to give the Eagles their first nine points of the game. Leading 21-9 at 13:51 off a Francois Lewis three, the Blue Hose used a 10-2 run to take their first 20-point lead, 31-11, 9:12 left. A three-pointers from Dylan Brandenburg, cut the margin to 18 with 7:09 to go, but it was all PC afterwards, as the Blue Hose outscored the visitors, 26-11 the remainder of the half to go to the locker room with the 57-24 lead.

The Blue Hose scored nine straight to begin the second half as well, extending it to a 15-3 run to build a 72-27 lead, 13:50 remaining. JC Younger hit four straight three-pointers in less than a minute and a half to propel PC to a 56-point, 86-30 lead. It was part of a 24-0 run with the Blue Hose building a 96-30 lead, 4:53 to go. A Jordan Grayson free throw at 4:38 ended the drought for TFC. Scoring slowed down the final minutes of the game, with PC winning in the end, 104-35.

Player of the Match

Two players scored over 25 points for PC, with JC Younger leading with 28 and Ethan Kay following with 27. Stephen Osu paced the team with 12 rebounds. Leading TFC was Kevin Cave with 16 points. Younger posted six three-pointers with Kay recording nine.

Stat of the Match

PC outshot TFC. 39-14 and held a 20-6 advantage in three-pointers. The Blue Hose shot 54.2% and held the Eagles to 25.0%, including 16.0% in the second half. PC posted a 53-28 edge in rebounding, with the Blue Hose turning the ball over just eight times, compared to 21 for TFC.

Notables

The 6-5 start to the season is the best since 2011., the five wins in a row a PC Division I record.

Ethan Kay ’s career-high nine three-pointers is a PC Division I record, his 14 attempts tied for second.

The team’s 38 three-point attempts and 20 made ranks second in the PC DI record book.

PC made 39 field goals, which tied for third, as was the 34 assists and 53 rebounds.

The 13 steals tied for fourth, the 104 points ranking fifth.

Jamie Baker pulled down a career-high five rebounds.

Ethan Kay scored a career-high 27 points and had a career-best seven rebounds and nine field goals made, all threes.

Stephen Osu recorded a career-high 12 rebounds.

JC Younger posted a career-high 28 points, going a career-best 11-of-16 from the field. His six three-pointers tied for fifth in the record book.

For the Record

PC improves to 6-5, while Toccoa Falls drops to 0-9.

Up Next

The Blue Hose are next in action Tuesday, Dec. 19, when they travel to Virginia Tech for a 7 p.m., game.

How to follow