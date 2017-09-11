Blue Hose head to Liberty

PC Football Heads to Liberty in Road Finale

The Presbyterian College football team will play its third and final road game on Saturday at Liberty in Lynchburg, Va. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. with the game being televised by College Football Down South.

Game Setup

Who: Presbyterian (3-6, 0-3 Big South) at Liberty (5-4, 1-2 Big South)

When: Saturday, November 11 – 3:30 p.m.

Where: Williams Stadium – Lynchburg, Va.

Watch: College Football Down South

Listen: Sunny 103.5 FM / Fox Sports 1400 AM / WPCC 1410 AM (Ryan Clary, John Orck)

Live Stats: Liberty.edu/Flames

Social Media: @BlueHoseFtball (Twitter/Instagram) / @BlueHoseSports

PC Heads to Liberty in Final Road Game

• Presbyterian goes on the road for the third and final time this season on Saturday with the final trip to Liberty as Big South opponents.

• The meeting will be the 15th between the two all-time with Liberty holding a 10-4 advantage in the series.

• Last season, PC held Liberty to 16 points but was unable to muster any points.

• Liberty enters Saturday’s game coming off a 27-24 victory over Duquesne, in which the Flames trailed 24-10 at the half but rallied for 17 unanswered second-half points.

Last Time Out

• PC fell to Big South co-leader, 24th-ranked Monmouth, 42-21, on Saturday afternoon.

• DaShawn Davis led the Blue Hose offense on the afternoon with six receptions for a season-high 97 yards and two touchdowns.

• Will Brock made his third career start and threw for a season-high 186 yards on 18-of-29 passing with a career-high three touchdowns.

• Rock Ya-Sin recorded two interceptions, a first in PC’s Division I era history.

Ya-Sin Establishes New INT Records

• Rock Ya-Sin recorded two interceptions against Monmouth on Saturday, the first player in PC’s Division I era to do so.

• With the two INTs, Ya-Sin now has five interceptions on the season, establishing a new PC Division I era single-season record for interceptions. The previous record was four by Ed Britt (2015) and Justin Bethel (2011).

• He is now tied for the Big South lead in interceptions with Monmouth’s Teddie Martinez.

• Ya-Sin recorded interceptions in back-to-back games, picking off passes against Saint Francis and Charleston Southern.

• He is the first PC player to record interceptions in back-to-back games since Britt in 2015, when he recorded INTs against Campbell and Chattanooga.

Brock Throws for Three Scores at Monmouth

• Quarterback Will Brock made his third career start on Saturday, throwing for 186 yards on 16-of-29 passing and a career-high three touchdowns.

• The lefty is the first PC quarterback to throw three touchdown passes in a game since 2014 when Hayes McMath threw for three touchdowns against Coastal Carolina.

• The 186 passing yards are not only a season-high for Brock but the most passing yards by a PC quarterback this season.

• In his three games this year, Brock has thrown for 349 yards on 32 completions.

Beidel Shining in Senior Season

• Linebacker Grant Beidel has totaled 90 tackles on the season, an average of 10.0 tackles per game, good for 14th in the nation and second in the Big South.

• The senior has managed four double-digit tackle games this season, including his 16-tackle performance against Kennesaw State on Oct. 28.

• He established a career-high against the Citadel, managing 17 tackles, which ranks top 25 in the country for a single game this season.

• The 90 tackles are the most by a PC player since 2015 and currently tied for sixth in a single-season in PC’s Division I history.

• Beidel is the first player in PC’s Division I era to have three games with at least 15 tackles in the same season. He is just the second to have three games of 15+ tackles in a career, with Donelle Williams managing four in his career.

Marable Sets PC Freshman Rushing Record

• Freshman Torrance Marable established a new PC Division I era record for single-season rushing yards by a freshman on Saturday when he rushed for 102 yards to push his season total to 726 yards.

• He breaks the previous record of 700 set by Lance Byrd in 2009.

• In addition, Marable’s 726 rushing yards ranks fourth-most in a single season PC’s D1 era. He enters Saturday 61 yards shy of third place.

• Marable also leads the team with five touchdowns on the year, three on the ground and two receiving.

• The five TDs came in five straight games, making Marable the first freshman in Big South history to score a touchdown in five straight games and the first player in PC’s Division I (regardless of class) to score a TD in five straight games.

• He rushed for a career-best 162 in his collegiate debut at Wake Forest. He then totaled 139 rushing yards against Cumberland on Sept. 23 to earn his first Big South Freshman of the Week honor. His third 100-yard rushing effort came on Nov. 4 at Monmouth.

• The three 100-yard rushing games are also a PC Div. I era freshman record. The previous high was two by Lance Byrd in 2009.

Other Notables at Monmouth

• DaShawn Davis led the Blue Hose offense on Saturday, finding the end zone twice, a first in his career and the first PC receiver to do so since 2014.

• Davis’s second touchdown of the game came on a 59-yard reception, the longest of his career. PC’s leading receiver finished the game with six receptions for a season-high 97 yards.

• Ryan Burgess recorded the first interception of his career, coming late in the second quarter.

• PC recorded at least three interceptions in a game for just the fourth time in the Division I era. It was the first time that PC had at least three interceptions in a game since 2014 when the Blue Hose came up with four INTs against Western Carolina.