Blue Hose Football's Final Big South Media Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. --- Presbyterian College football fans can follow along with the 2019 Big South Conference Football Media Day on Tuesday, July 23 at the Renaissance Suites Hotel.

Head Coach Tommy Spangler will be joined in Charlotte by redshirt senior running back Zola Davis and redshirt senior offensive lineman Eli Teeselink.

Davis and Teeselink will be part of Facebook Live programs on Tuesday morning beginning at 8:30 a.m. A “Chalk Talk” and a new video game challenge will be part of the media day events.

During the event, the conference will announce its annual preseason All-Conference teams in a video presentation. In addition, the Big South head football coaches will speak at a luncheon and the preseason Players of the Year will be recognized. The preseason poll and preseason All-Conference teams will first be posted on the Big South’s Social Media platforms.

After lunch on Tuesday, Spangler along with Davis and Teeselink will be on the Big South’s live TV broadcast from media day set to be at approximately 2:10 p.m. Fans can follow along within the ESPN app (Watch ESPN) to hear from the group.

Fans can follow Football Media Day and engage with the event using the hashtag #BigSouthFB on the Big South’s social platforms. The day will include various posts on the league’s main @BigSouthSportsTwitter account and Instagram, as well as Facebook Live programs with the student-athletes Tuesday morning from 8:30-11:45am -- “Chalk Talk” and a new video game challenge.

Live Show Schedule (approximate and subject to change. All times EST)

1:30pm - Opening Remarks / Preseason All-Conference Video

1:40pm - Charleston Southern

1:55pm - Monmouth

2:10pm - Presbyterian College (final season in the Big South)

2:25pm - Hampton

2:40pm - North Alabama

2:55pm - Campbell

3:10pm - Kennesaw State

3:25pm - Gardner-Webb

3:40pm - Commissioner Kyle Kallander

3:50pm - Closing Remarks / Preseason All-Conference Video