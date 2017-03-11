Blue Hose Football takes a Long Road Trip

Saturday - PC Football Returns to the Road at Monmouth

The Presbyterian College football team will play its first road game in 65 days on Saturday when it takes on Monmouth at Kessler Stadium in West Long Branch, N.J. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. on ESPN3.

Game Setup

Who: Presbyterian (3-5, 0-2 Big South) at Monmouth (7-1, 2-0 Big South)

When: Saturday, November 4 – 1 p.m.

Where: Kessler Stadium - West Long Branch, N.J.

Watch: ESPN3

Listen: Sunny 103.5 FM / Fox Sports 1400 AM / WPCC 1410 AM (Ryan Clary, John Orck)

Live Stats: MonmouthHawks.com

Social Media: @BlueHoseFtball (Twitter/Instagram) / @BlueHoseSports

PC-Monmouth

• The meeting will be the fourth all-time between the two with PC holding a 2-1 advantage. Both teams have successfully defended home turf in the series.

• PC won the first all-time meeting with an 18-12 victory in Clinton. MU took the first ever meeting in West Long Branch, N.J. with a 21-16 win in 2015. PC then earned a Thursday night victory over the Hawks, 17-13, last season.

• Monmouth enters the game having won seven straight games after a 23-20 victory at Charleston Southern on Saturday to remain unbeaten in league play.

• The Hawks lead the Big South in scoring offense at 35.4 points per game, while sitting second in the league in total offense at 445.9 yards per game.

Last Time Out

• PC fell to Big South leader and preseason co-favorite Kennesaw State on Saturday, 28-0, in the final game of PC’s seven-game homestand.

• The Blue Hose had now allowed a first-half touchdown in the month of October before KSU found the end zone midway through the second quarter.

• Will Brock came on for PC in the second half, completing 7-of-14 passes for 77 yards. DaShawn Davis led the receivers with five receptions for 50 yards, while Mark Robinson led the rushing attack with 53 yards on seven carries.

• Grant Beidel recorded 16 tackles, one shy of his career high, to led the Blue Hose defense. The 16 tackles are tied for the fourth-most tackles in a single game in PC’s Division I era.

Beidel Shining in Senior Season

• Linebacker Grant Beidel has totaled 86 tackles on the season, an average of 10.8 tackles per game, good for eighth in the nation and second in the Big South.

• The senior has managed four double-digit tackle games this season, including his 16-tackle performance against Kennesaw State last Saturday.

• He established a career-high against the Citadel, managing 17 tackles, which ranks top 25 in the country for a single game this season.

• The linebacker led the Blue Hose a year ago with 76 tackles in 11 games but has already surpassed that total this season with three games to play.

• The 86 tackles are the most by a PC player since 2015 and currently ranks eighth in a single-season in PC’s Division I history.

• Beidel is the first player in PC’s Division I era to have three games with at least 15 tackles in the same season. He is just the second to have three games of 15+ tackles in a career, with Donelle Williams managing four in his career.

Marable Second in League in Rushing Yards

• Freshman Torrance Marable is second in the Big South in rushing yards (624), while currently ranking third in rushing yards per game (78.0).

• He also leads the team with five touchdowns on the year, three on the ground and two receiving. The five TDs came in five straight games, making Marable the first freshman in Big South history to score a touchdown in five straight games and the first player in PC’s Division I (regardless of class) to score a TD in five straight games.

• He rushed for a career-best 162 in his collegiate debut at Wake Forest. He then totaled 139 rushing yards against Cumberland on Sept. 23 to earn his first Big South Freshman of the Week honor.

• Marable has also managed 86 receiving yards and 85 kickoff return yards on the year, giving him 795 all-purpose yards, third-best in the Big South.

• The rookie is well on his way to setting the PC record for rushing yards by a freshman, needing just 77 yards to break the mark. Lance Byrd established the record with 700 rushing yards as a freshman in 2009.

Cheek Setting, Approaching Career Highs

• Redshirt junior Ben Cheek has proven consistent this season on his way to a number of career highs.

• Cheek eclipsed his career-high for passing yards in a game, throwing for 153 yards on 10 completions against Saint Francis.

• He established a career-best completion percentage, going 14-of-15 (93.3 pct.) for 148 yards and a touchdown against Cumberland on Sept. 23.

• He established a new career-high with 19 completions against Wofford on Sept. 30, throwing for 130 yards.

• Cheek rushed for a career-high 56 rushing yards on Sept. 23 against Cumberland.

• On the year, the PC quarterback has totaled a career-high 288 rushing yards, second-most on the team.

• In addition, Cheek’s four passing touchdowns are also a career-high, doubling his career total entering this season.

• Cheek has accumulated 804 passing yards this season, just 33 yards shy of his single-season career high. His 100.5 passing yards per game average would be just shy of a career high.

• His 116.1 passing efficiency and 59.7 completion percentage are currently career bests.

Ya-Sin Getting Hands on the Ball

• Rock Ya-Sin has recorded a team-high three interceptions this season, the first INTs of his career.

• The junior is now tied for second in PC’s Division I era for interceptions in a season.

• His three INTs are the most by a PC player in a single season since 2015 when Ed Britt had four interceptions.

• He also ranks tied for the third in the Big South in interceptions this season.

• Ya-Sin recorded interceptions in back-to-back games, picking off passes against Saint Francis and Charleston Southern.

• He is the first PC player to record interceptions in back-to-back games since Britt in 2015, when he recorded INTs against Campbell and Chattanooga.

Defense Strong Early

• The PC defense was able to hold off opponents early in contests in the month of the October.

• The Blue Hose have not allowed a first-quarter touchdown in each of the last three games.

• In addition, PC allowed just two first-half touchdowns the entire month of October, both coming in PC’s last game against Kennesaw State.

• The Blue Hose recorded five straight scoreless first-half quarters before allowing a second-quarter touchdown against the Owls.