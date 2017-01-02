Blue Hose football is signing

VIDEO BELOW: National Signing Day is in full swing across the United States. Laurens lineman Summie Carlay already has inked his commitment to the University of South Carolina. This is a link to Presbyterian College Athletics' National Signing Day list:

http://www.gobluehose.com/ViewArticle.dbml?ATCLID=211432644&DB_OEM_ID=18100

PC SPORTS INFORMATION NEWS RELEASE:

Presbyterian Inks 15 on National Signing Day

The Presbyterian College football team and head coach Tommy Spangler inked 15 student-athletes to National Letters of Intent on Wednesday during the first day of the sport’s signing period. The class features 10 defensive players and five offensive players, with five hailing from the Palmetto State.

Airon Buick • DE • 6-1 • 220 • Norcross, Ga. • Meadow Creek HS

Played both sides of the ball, spending time at tight end and linebacker…totaled 52 tackles and four sacks on defense…recorded 26 receptions for 318 yards and a touchdown…Born January 11, 1999

Austin Brundidge • LB • 5-11 • 200 • Adamsville, Ala. • Ramsay HS

Won a State Championship as a senior…named team’s Most Improved Player as a junior…coached by Ruben Nelson Jr. at Ramsay High School…member of the Beta Club…IB Candidate…Son of Theodore and Kasandra Brundidge…born September 5, 1998

Colby Campbell • LB • 6-0 • 205 • Montmorenci, S.C. • South Aiken HS

CSRA Player of the Year…named All-State and All-Region…AAAA Defensive Player of the Year by the High School Sports Report…made the Shrine Bowl…coached by Chris Hamilton at South Aiken High School…also an All-Region player in soccer…member of National Honors Society and Beta Club…attended Palmetto Boys State…Son of Glenn and Dawn Campbell…born October 29, 1998

George Crosby • OL • 6-2 • 285 • Walterboro, S.C. • Colleton County HS

Three-time All-State selection…named first team All-Low Country…named to All-USA Team by USA Today…played in the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas…earned second and third place finishes in the state weightlifting competition…attended Palmetto Boys State…earned the Golden Paw Award and academic award…coached by Neal Smith at Colleton County High School…Son of Susan and Wayne Crosby…born September 13, 1998

Dirk Cureton • CB • 5-10 • 180 • Charlotte, N.C. • Butler HS

Second team All-State selection…twice named All-Conference as a wide receiver and defensive back…received multiple Player of the Week honors, both on offense and defense...coached by Brian Hales at Butler High School…Honor Roll student throughout high school…member of National Honor Society…Son of KC Cureton and Anquinette Carter…born August 26, 1998

Michael Malinovsky • LB • 6-0 • 200 • Atlanta, Ga. • Lakeside HS

All-Region selection…team’s Defensive Player of the Year…also named Dekalb County All-Star…team’s leading tackler…coached by Cam Jones at Lake High School…Son of Mike and Robin Malinovsky…born August 16, 1998

Torrance Marable • RB • 5-10 • 180 • Decatur, Ga. • Towers HS

Enrolled at PC in January…originally signed with Arkansas State out of high school…named to the Georgia Sports Writers Association Class 3A All-State team as a senior after recording five games with 200-plus rushing yards…tabbed All-District as a senior after rushing for 1,3223 yards and 11 touchdowns…named Towers High School Team MVP

Kimonti Murray • LB • 6-2 • 200 • Pembroke, Ga. • Bryan County HS

Two-time All-Region selection…earned the Outstanding Linebacker award…recorded 60 tackles, including 7.0 tackles for loss, and three interceptions on defense…rushed for 158 yards and recorded 130 receiving yards and scored seven touchdowns…played for Allen Cartwright at Bryan County High School…Son of Natasha Murray…born October 25, 1998

Keith Pearson • WR • 5-9 • 170 • Enoree, S.C. • Woodruff HS

First team All-State selection…three-time All-Region selection…also named All-Area…team captain and MVP…made the Shrine Bowl…named spark plug player…coached by Trey Elder at Woodruff High School…also named All-State in track as a long jumper…earned five All-Region honors in track and was named team MVP…earned three All-Region honors as a basketball player and was team captain…Son of Bonnie and Keith Pearson, Sr. …born January 11, 1998

Mark Robinson • RB • 6-0 • 210 • Leesburg, Ga. • Lee County HS

First team All-Region as a senior…coached by Dean Fabrizio at Lee County High School…Born August 14, 1999

Chad Stevens • DT • 6-2 • 315 • Saluda, S.C. • Strom Thurmond HS • Georgia Military

Played one season at Georgia Military Junior College…recorded 39 tackles, including 13 tackles for loss and three sacks…twice named Player of the Week…in high school, named All-Star by the Aiken Standard…participated in the Georgia/South Carolina Border Bowl...recognized at the State House…played for Antwaun Hillary at Strom Thurmond High School…Son of Edward and Yvonne Stevens…born July 2, 1996

Tanner Wilhelm • DL • 6-2 • 230 • Fyffe, Ala. • Fyffe HS

Honorable Mention All-Region as a senior…All-Region selection as a junior in 2015…named Defensive Lineman of the Year at Pisgah in 2015…won a State Championship as a senior…played for Paul Benefield at Fyffe High School…named school’s Mr. Spanish…Vice President of the FFA…junior marshall…Son of Kenny Wilhelm and Angelia Furgerson…born June 12, 1998

Tyler Wilhelm • DL • 6-3 • 245 • Fyffe, Ala. • Fyffe HS

All-State, All-Region and All-County selection…honorable mention Super All-State…named 2A Lineman of the Year…named Defensive MVP of the Region and County…won State Championship as a senior…NUC Combine Defensive MVP…Most Valuable Lineman at Pisgah in 2014…named Defensive MVP of the game multiple times…coached by Paul Benefield at Fyffe High School…in the top 1% of his high school class…captain of the math team…junior marshall…Son of Kenny Wilhelm and Angelia Furgerson…born June 12, 1998

Timothy Wilkins Jr. • OL • 6-2 • 270 • Lawrenceville, Ga. • Central Gwinnett HS

Two-time Lineman of the Year …played in the Rising Senior All-Star game…second team All-Region team…named to All-Gwinnett County team…coached by Todd Wofford at Central Gwinnett High School…Son of Ethel London and Timothy Wilkins Sr. … born December 22, 1998

Ethan Williams • OL • 6-4 • 245 • Easley, S.C. • Powdersville HS

Four-year letterwinner in both football and track and field…first team All-Region as a senior…won a Region Championship as a senior…team captain…Offensive Player of the Year as a junior…Anderson Touchdown Club Offensive Lineman as a junior and senior…multiple Player of the Week honors…invited to player in O-D All-American Bowl in Dayton, Fla. after junior season…played both sides of the ball as a senior…coached by John Paul Humphries at Powdersville High School…established school record for the discus as a freshman…earned the Most Valuable Thrower award…qualified for region and state meet last three seasons…Region Discus Champion as a senior…finished third at the state meet...Presidential Silver Award from President Barack Obama in the 8th grade…earned the Patriot Academic Scholar each year of high school…Teacher Cadet program…member of the Beta Club and National Honor Society…participated in FCA and numerous community service events…Son of Kim Gypin and George Williams…born January 4, 1999