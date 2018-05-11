Blue Hose football gets behind early, can't catch up

Blue Hose Football Loses At Gardner-Webb On Saturday

Final Score: Gardner-Webb 38, Presbyterian 20

Location: Boiling Springs, N.C. (Spangler Stadium)

Records: Presbyterian (2-6, 0-4 Big South) | Gardner-Webb (3-6, 2-1 Big South)

Boiling Springs, N.C. – The Presbyterian College Football team could not overcome a 21-0 start by the Runnin’ Bulldogs on Saturday as Gardner-Webb grabbed a 38-20 victory over the Blue Hose at Spangler Stadium.

OPENING KICK

• Keith Pearson recorded his second 100 yard receiving game of the season with seven catches for 103 yards. DaShawn Davis added seven catches for 81 yards and his team best five touchdown of the season.

• Pearson surpassed his career-high set earlier this season for yards with his 103 on Saturday.

• Freshman Jordan Morgan threw for 123 yards and a pair of passing scores, while also adding 99 yards and a rushing score.

• The fourth quarter touchdown connection between Morgan and Wesley Potter was the first career passing score for Morgan and the first receiving score for Potter.

• Colby Campbell led the defense with 11 total tackles with Robert Baker chipping in 10 tackles.

• Rod Hagood had four pass breakups which set a single-game division one record as Michael Fisher recorded his first interception of the season.

HOW IT HAPPENED

• Gardner-Webb got on the board early with a 74 yard touchdown pass to take a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.

• The Runnin’ Bulldogs extended their lead to 14-0 with a 10-yard touchdown pass late in the opening quarter.

• GWU made it 21-0 on an eight-yard touchdown pass early on in the second quarter.

• The Blue Hose added a touchdown late in the second on a seven play, 82-yard drive capped off by a nine yard rushing score from Morgan to make it 21-7 at the break.

• Gardner-Webb got on the board to open the third quarter and make it 28-7. The Runnin’ Bulldogs added a 19-yard field goal to make it 31-7 midway thru the third quarter.

• GWU made it 38-7 on a one-yard score late in the third quarter.

• Blue Hose picked up a touchdown in the fourth quarter with the 28-yard strike from Morgan to Potter to make it 38-13.

• Morgan added a second passing touchdown to Davis with 5:41 to go in the fourth quarter to lead to a 38-20 final score.

WHAT'S NEXT

• The Blue Hose return to Bailey Memorial Stadium one final time to face Campbell next Saturday with a 12 p.m. kick for senior day. PC will honor its 2018 senior class prior to kickoff of next Saturday’s matchup with the Camels as the game will be live on ESPN+.