Blue Hose Football falls on the road

PC Football Falls To No. 24 Austin Peay

Final Score: Austin Peay 24, Presbyterian College 0

Location: Clarksville, Tenn. (Fortera Stadium)

Records: Presbyterian (0-1) | Austin Peay (1-0)

Clarksville, Tenn. – The Presbyterian College Football team was shutout on Saturday night by No. 24 Austin Peay 24-0 at Fortera Stadium. It was the Blue Hose season opener on Saturday.

OPENING KICK

- The season opener was delayed for 1:14 due to lightning before the two teams got on the field. Following one Blue Hose possession, a second lightning delay stopped play for 67 minutes.

- Four players racked up 10+ tackles including Colby Campbell with a career-high 14 and freshman Jarrett Nagy added 11. Dirk Cureton added 11 to his stat line.

- Michael Fisher recorded the lone sack for PC that gave the Blue Hose the ball back on a turnover on downs in the second half. Fisher added 10 tackles for PC.

- Jarius Jeter added 61 yards on 16 carries to pace the PC ground attack.

- Keith Pearson had a career-high four catches for 38 yards.

HOW IT HAPPENED

- After a scoreless opening quarter, Austin Peay strung together a 12 play and 91 yard drive finished off by a 13 yard rushing touchdown to make it 7-0.

- The Governors closed out the opening half with a 24 yard field goal in the final 90 seconds to make it 10-0 after the first half.

- Austin Peay extended its lead on the opening drive of the second half on a three yard rush to make it 17-0.

- The hosts added a touchdown in the fourth to give them their final 24-0 margin of victory.

WHAT'S NEXT

- The Blue Hose return to Bailey Memorial Stadium for their home opener next Saturday against Stetson. Kickoff is slated for 1:00 p.m.