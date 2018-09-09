Home / Sports / Blue Hose Football falls on the road

Blue Hose Football falls on the road

Sun, 09/09/2018 - 2:52am Vic MacDonald
PC Athletics
Saturday's home opener kicks off at 1 pm in Bailey Memorial Stadium.

PC Football Falls To No. 24 Austin Peay

 

Final Score: Austin Peay 24, Presbyterian College 0

Location: Clarksville, Tenn. (Fortera Stadium)

Records: Presbyterian (0-1) | Austin Peay (1-0)

Clarksville, Tenn. – The Presbyterian College Football team was shutout on Saturday night by No. 24 Austin Peay 24-0 at Fortera Stadium. It was the Blue Hose season opener on Saturday. 

OPENING KICK

- The season opener was delayed for 1:14 due to lightning before the two teams got on the field. Following one Blue Hose possession, a second lightning delay stopped play for 67 minutes.  

- Four players racked up 10+ tackles including Colby Campbell with a career-high 14 and freshman Jarrett Nagy added 11. Dirk Cureton added 11 to his stat line.

Michael Fisher recorded the lone sack for PC that gave the Blue Hose the ball back on a turnover on downs in the second half. Fisher added 10 tackles for PC.

Jarius Jeter added 61 yards on 16 carries to pace the PC ground attack.

Keith Pearson had a career-high four catches for 38 yards.

HOW IT HAPPENED

- After a scoreless opening quarter, Austin Peay strung together a 12 play and 91 yard drive finished off by a 13 yard rushing touchdown to make it 7-0.

- The Governors closed out the opening half with a 24 yard field goal in the final 90 seconds to make it 10-0 after the first half.

- Austin Peay extended its lead on the opening drive of the second half on a three yard rush to make it 17-0.

- The hosts added a touchdown in the fourth to give them their final 24-0 margin of victory. 

WHAT'S NEXT

- The Blue Hose return to Bailey Memorial Stadium for their home opener next Saturday against Stetson. Kickoff is slated for 1:00 p.m.

 

 

