WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Presbyterian College men's tennis captured its first Big South Championship with a 4-3 win over Campbell on Saturday in Winston-Salem, N.C. It is the first Big South Tournament Title for PC in any sport.
The Blue Hose took the doubles point at No. 1 and No. 2 for a 1-0 lead. Alex Lykou and Brandon Mills defeated Campbell’s Nicolas Rakitin and Lucas Schaefer 6-2 at No. 2, while Ben Kelley and Joel Roberts downed Dustin Werner and Lorenz Schwab 6-4 at No. 1.
Schaefer put Campbell on the board at No. 1 singles when he defeated Lykou 6-2, 6-1. Presbyterian took a 2-1 lead when at No. 5 Alexandro Bejar defeated Jonathan O’Neal 6-4, 6-0. CU tied the score at 2-2 when Werner defeated Mills at No. 2, 6-0, 6-4. The Camels then took a 3-2 lead at No. 4 when Gerald Sola downed Kelley 6-3, 6-4. Presbyterian tied it up at 3-3 when Manzanas defeated Rakitin in sets two and three with scores of 6-3 in both. The Blue Hose clinched the championship at No. 6 when Lopez defeated Fernando Clemente, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.
Singles competition
1. SCHAEFER, Lucas (CU) def. LYKOU, Alexander (PC) 6-2, 6-1
2. WERNER, Dustin (CU) def. MILLS, Brandon (PC) 6-0, 6-4
3. MANZANAS, Diego (PC) def. RAKITIN, Nicolas (CU) 3-6, 6-3, 6-3
4. SOLA, Gerard (CU) def. KELLEY, Ben (PC) 6-3, 6-4
5. BEJAR, Alexandro (PC) def. O’NEAL, Jonathan (CU) 6-4, 6-0
6. LOPEZ, Jaime (PC) def. CLEMENTE, Fernando (CU) 6-4, 3-6, 6-3
Doubles competition
1. KELLEY, Ben/ROBERTS, Joel (PC) def. WERNER, Dustin/SCHWAB, Lorenz (CU) 6-4.
2. LYKOU, Alexander/MILLS, Brandon (PC) def. RAKITIN, Nicolas/SCHAEFER, Lucas (CU) 6-2
3. MANZANAS, Diego/LOPEZ, Jaime (PC) vs. SOLA, Gerard/O’NEAL, Jonathan (CU) undecided