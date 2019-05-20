Blue Hose Baseball Quest for the Crown; BRACKET ATTACHED

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (www.BigSouthSports.com) – The seedings and pairings for next week’s Big South Conference Baseball Championship have been determined following the conclusion of the conference’s regular-season schedule Saturday afternoon.

For the second consecutive season, Campbell captured the regular-season title and is the No. 1 seed in the Big South Baseball Championship presented by Hardee’s, which will be contested May 21-25 at SEGRA Stadium in Fayetteville, N.C. It is Campbell’s third Big South regular-season crown in program history.

The defending champion Camels, which finished the 2019 Big South season in first-place with a .731 winning percentage and 19-7 conference record, will attempt to become the first repeat winner since 2012. The Big South Championship tournament features nine squads competing for the league’s automatic berth to the NCAA Regionals -- highlighted by a “Winner-Take-All” championship game on Saturday, May 25 that will be televised live on ESPNU. First pitch of the title game will be 12:00pm.

CHAMPIONSHIP INFORMATION

Radford finished a half-game behind Campbell with .704 winning percentage and 19-8 conference record. The Highlanders seek their third title in six seasons, as they last earned the conference’s automatic bid in 2017. Winthrop (.667 winning percentage, 18-9), which is the only team in the conference to win a series against Campbell, will be the No. 3 seed in the Championship. The Eagles and Radford will await their first opponent after Tuesday’s single-elimination round.

Presbyterian College (.593, 16-11) is the No. 4 seed, and will open Wednesday against fifth-seeded Gardner-Webb. GWU and High Point tied for fifth in the standings with a .519 winning clip and 14-13 league mark, and the Runnin’ Bulldogs earned the higher seed based on its three-game series sweep of the Panthers to push HPU to the No. 6 seed and single-elimination round.

Charleston Southern earned the No. 7 seed with a .407 percentage and 11-16 league record. CSU’s first-round opponent on Tuesday will be first-year member and No. 8 seed USC Upstate (.346, 9-17). UNC Asheville (.333, 9-18) landed the ninth and final seed.

The Championship begins Tuesday, May 21 with two single-elimination games on ESPN3 -- No. 6 High Point vs. No. 9 UNC Asheville at 4:00pm. Followed by No. 7 Charleston Southern vs No. 8 USC Upstate at 7:30pm. The winners will advance into the double-elimination bracket that begins Wednesday.

The tournament will continue with Games 3-6 on Wednesday, May 22 on ESPN3, Games 7-10 on Thursday, May 23 on ESPN+, and Games 11-13 on Friday, May 24 on ESPN+. The Championship game will be played Saturday, May 25 at 12:00pm and will be televised live on ESPNU.

The complete Conference Championship schedule appears below.

Tuesday, May 21 (Games 1-2) – ESPN3

Game 1: No. 6 High Point vs. No. 9 UNC Asheville, 4:00pm

Game 2: No. 7 Charleston Southern vs. No. 8 USC Upstate, 7:30pm

Wednesday, May 22 (Games 3-6) – ESPN3

Game 3: No. 3 Winthrop vs. Highest Seeded Winner from Games 1-2, 9:00am

Game 4: No. 2 Radford vs. Lowest Seeded Winner from Games 1-2, 12:30pm

Game 5: No. 4 Presbyterian vs. No. 5 Gardner-Webb, 4:00pm

Game 6: Lowest Seeded Loser Games 3-5 vs. Second Lowest Seeded Loser Games 3-5, 7:30pm

Thursday, May 23 (Games 7-10) – ESPN+

Game 7: Highest Seeded Winner Games 3-5 vs. Second Highest Seeded Winner Games 3-5, 9:00am

Game 8: No. 1 Campbell vs. Lowest Seeded Winner Games 3-5, 12:30pm

Game 9: Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 7, 4:00pm

Game 10: Highest Seeded Loser Games 3-5 vs. Loser Game 8, 7:30pm

Friday, May 24 (Games 11-13) – ESPN+

Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 12:30pm

Game 12: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10, 4:00pm

Game 13: Loser Game 11 vs. Winner Game 13, 7:30pm

Saturday, May 25 (Championship Game – “Winner Take All”) - ESPNU

Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 13, 12:00pm