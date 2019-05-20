Home / Sports / Blue Hose Baseball Quest for the Crown; BRACKET ATTACHED

Blue Hose Baseball Quest for the Crown; BRACKET ATTACHED

Mon, 05/20/2019 - 11:06am Vic MacDonald
By: 
PC Athletics - Photo by Vic MacDonald/MyClintonNews.com
CHARLOTTE, N.C. --- Presbyterian College centerfielder Zacchaeus Rasberry (LaGrange, N.C.) was named Big South Player of the Week for games played May 13-18, as announced by the conference office on Sunday. The honor comes a day after Rasberry set the Blue Hose single-season D1 record for stolen bases. His season total of 22 included three in Saturday’s 15-6 victory over Charleston Southern. Rasberry paced the Blue Hose in the final week of the regular season with three multi-hit games, including a three hit day vs. Georgia State on May 14. The Blue Hose centerfielder led Presbyterian with a .500 average for the week (8-for-16) which included three doubles and a home run. Rasberry matched the team lead for home runs with his seventh on Friday night. Rasberry added two hits in the season finale 15-6 win over CSU. His base thefts in Saturday’s win enable him to be the first Blue Hose to rack up 20 SB in a season in the D1 era. Rasberry is the first Blue Hose to earn Big South player of the week honors since AJ Priaulx earned the honor March 12, 2018 Rasberry is the fifth Blue Hose to earn Big South player of the week honors during the 2019 season. Earlier this season, Reagan Fowlerand Eric Miles each earned Starting Pitcher of the Week. Ashby Smith picked up a freshman honor and Austin Paradis earned reliever of the week. Presbyterian now looks ahead to the 2019 Big South Conference Tournament on Wednesday as the Blue Hose will face Gardner-Webb at 4 p.m. in Fayetteville, N.C. at Segra Stadium. Also nominated for Player of the Week: Matthew Barefoot (Campbell), Chris Clary (Gardner-Webb), Brady Pearre (High Point), JD Mundy (Radford), Carmine Pagano (UNC Asheville), Julian Rip (USC Upstate), Hunter Lipscomb (Winthrop) Also nominated for Starting Pitcher of the Week: Jackson Dean (Presbyterian College), Michael Horrell (Campbell), Hunter Williams (Radford), Austin Fahr (UNC Asheville), Tre Van Der Weide (USC Upstate), Thad Harris (Winthrop) Also nominated for Relief Pitcher of the Week: Seth Johnson (Campbell), RJ Petit (Charleston Southern), Jonny Vizcaino (High Point), Cameron Fritz (Radford), Caleb Matthews (USC Upstate) Also nominated for Freshman of the Week: Ryan Chasse (Campbell), Brady Pearre (High Point), Bruce Hudson (Radford), Dominic Freeberger (UNC Asheville)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (www.BigSouthSports.com) – The seedings and pairings for next week’s Big South Conference Baseball Championship have been determined following the conclusion of the conference’s regular-season schedule Saturday afternoon. 

 

For the second consecutive season, Campbell captured the regular-season title and is the No. 1 seed in the Big South Baseball Championship presented by Hardee’s, which will be contested May 21-25 at SEGRA Stadium in Fayetteville, N.C. It is Campbell’s third Big South regular-season crown in program history.

The defending champion Camels, which finished the 2019 Big South season in first-place with a .731 winning percentage and 19-7 conference record, will attempt to become the first repeat winner since 2012. The Big South Championship tournament features nine squads competing for the league’s automatic berth to the NCAA Regionals -- highlighted by a “Winner-Take-All” championship game on Saturday, May 25 that will be televised live on ESPNU. First pitch of the title game will be 12:00pm.

 

CHAMPIONSHIP INFORMATION

Radford finished a half-game behind Campbell with .704 winning percentage and 19-8 conference record. The Highlanders seek their third title in six seasons, as they last earned the conference’s automatic bid in 2017. Winthrop (.667 winning percentage, 18-9), which is the only team in the conference to win a series against Campbell, will be the No. 3 seed in the Championship. The Eagles and Radford will await their first opponent after Tuesday’s single-elimination round.

Presbyterian College (.593, 16-11) is the No. 4 seed, and will open Wednesday against fifth-seeded Gardner-Webb. GWU and High Point tied for fifth in the standings with a .519 winning clip and 14-13 league mark, and the Runnin’ Bulldogs earned the higher seed based on its three-game series sweep of the Panthers to push HPU to the No. 6 seed and single-elimination round.

Charleston Southern earned the No. 7 seed with a .407 percentage and 11-16 league record. CSU’s first-round opponent on Tuesday will be first-year member and No. 8 seed USC Upstate (.346, 9-17). UNC Asheville (.333, 9-18) landed the ninth and final seed.

The Championship begins Tuesday, May 21 with two single-elimination games on ESPN3 -- No. 6 High Point vs. No. 9 UNC Asheville at 4:00pm. Followed by No. 7 Charleston Southern vs No. 8 USC Upstate at 7:30pm. The winners will advance into the double-elimination bracket that begins Wednesday.

The tournament will continue with Games 3-6 on Wednesday, May 22 on ESPN3, Games 7-10 on Thursday, May 23 on ESPN+, and Games 11-13 on Friday, May 24 on ESPN+. The Championship game will be played Saturday, May 25 at 12:00pm and will be televised live on ESPNU.

The complete Conference Championship schedule appears below.

Tuesday, May 21 (Games 1-2) – ESPN3
Game 1: No. 6 High Point vs. No. 9 UNC Asheville, 4:00pm
Game 2: No. 7 Charleston Southern vs. No. 8 USC Upstate, 7:30pm

Wednesday, May 22 (Games 3-6) – ESPN3
Game 3: No. 3 Winthrop vs. Highest Seeded Winner from Games 1-2, 9:00am
Game 4: No. 2 Radford vs. Lowest Seeded Winner from Games 1-2, 12:30pm
Game 5: No. 4 Presbyterian vs. No. 5 Gardner-Webb, 4:00pm
Game 6: Lowest Seeded Loser Games 3-5 vs. Second Lowest Seeded Loser Games 3-5, 7:30pm

Thursday, May 23 (Games 7-10) – ESPN+
Game 7: Highest Seeded Winner Games 3-5 vs. Second Highest Seeded Winner Games 3-5, 9:00am
Game 8: No. 1 Campbell vs. Lowest Seeded Winner Games 3-5, 12:30pm
Game 9: Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 7, 4:00pm
Game 10: Highest Seeded Loser Games 3-5 vs. Loser Game 8, 7:30pm

Friday, May 24 (Games 11-13) – ESPN+
Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 12:30pm
Game 12: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10, 4:00pm
Game 13: Loser Game 11 vs. Winner Game 13, 7:30pm

Saturday, May 25 (Championship Game – “Winner Take All”) - ESPNU
Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 13, 12:00pm

Charleston, S.C. – The Presbyterian College baseball team used the power of four home runs to set the single season Big South record for most wins in a season with 16 as the Blue Hose earned a 15-6 victory on Saturday afternoon at CSU Ballpark. Final Score: Presbyterian 15, Charleston Southern 6 Location: Charleston, S.C. (CSU Ballpark) Records: Presbyterian (29-27, 16-11 Big South) | Charleston Southern (21-34, 11-16 Big South) WP: Grayson Stoneking (2-4) | LP: Tyler Weekley (1-6) LEADING OFF - Zacchaeus Rasberry, Jimmy Marcelli, Jonathan White and Garrett Jones led the offensive charge for Presbyterian on Saturday as the group had two hits apiece. White had a pair of home runs, while Marcelli added one. - White with his two home runs became the first Blue Hose player since Nick Wise 4/7/18 against UNC Asheville to hit two long balls in a game. - Matt Burke added his first career home run of the season in the sixth inning. - Rasberry concluded the 2019 regular season with his 23rd multi-hit game, Marcelli added his 22nd multiple hit contest. - White finished the regular season with 18 multiple hit games and Jones has five multiple hit games. - Marcelli picked up his second 4+ RBI game of the season which included his - The Blue Hose hit four home runs in a game for the second time this season matching the Blue Hose D1 single game record. - With his stolen base in the third inning, Zacchaeus Rasberry became the first Blue Hose in the D1 era to record 20 stolen bases in a season. - Rasberry for the second time this season recorded three stolen bases in a game to match the single game D1 record for steals in a game. - PC wrapped up the sixth inning with a triple play to get out of a bases loaded jam. Only 14 triple plays had been turned thru play on Thursday in Division one baseball.
