Blue Hose, 0-2, want to get over the hump against Campbell

Blue Hose To Host Future Big South Foe, Campbell, Saturday at 7 pm in Bailey Memorial Stadium - Vic MacDonald photo

Presbyterian will host soon-to-be Big South foe Campbell in what was originally slated to be PC’s home opener. PC played at home Sept. 9 because The Citadel evacuated Charleston in anticipation of Hurricane Irma.

• The two, PC and Campbell, will meet for the third time in the series with the previous two meetings coming the last two seasons, both PC victories.

• The Blue Hose and Camels first met in Clinton in 2015 in a 23-13 PC victory. The home team rushed for 148 yards and three touchdowns en route to the win. PC then traveled to Buies Creek, N.C. for the first time last season, pulling off a 31-14 road victory.

• Will Brock made his first career start in the 2016 contest, throwing for 129 yards and two touchdowns in the win. The defense held the Camels to 14 points, its second-lowest total of the year.

Last Time Out

• Presbyterian fell to No. 13 Citadel in the first game between the two in Clinton since 1937. • The Blue Hose scored on their second possession of the game, needing just one play and 18 seconds to do so as Torrance Marable went 76 yards for the score, tying the game at 7-7 at the time.

Three PC players managed double-digit tackles on the afternoon, led by Grant Beidel’s 17 stops. Maleek Catchings added 12 tackles, while Michael Branch had 11, also career-highs respectively.

• Will Brock saw his first action at quarterback since suffering a season-ending injury a year ago. He was 9-of-15 passing for 86 yards in his return.

Marable Excelling to Start His Career

• Freshman running back Torrance Marable has led the Blue Hose offense through two games thus far, totaling 255 rushing yards on 23 attempts for an average of 11.1 yards per carry. • His 255 rushing yards are the most by a PC player in back-to-back games since 2015 when Darrell Bridges rushed for 290 in consecutive games against Coastal Carolina and Charleston Southern.

• The total is the also the most rushing yards by a PC player in the first two games of a season in the program’s Division I era. The previous high was 220 yards by Lance Byrd in 2011.

Beidel Racks Up Tackles

• Senior linebacker Grant Beidel amassed a career-high 17 tackles against the Citadel on Saturday. He now leads the team with 23 tackles this season. It was the most tackles by a PC player since Donelle Williams recorded 18 tackles against Chattanooga in 2015.

Through two weeks of play, the 17 tackles ranks tied for third in the nation in single-game tackles among FCS players. • Beidel shattered his previous career high of 11, coming on two occasions.

Other Notables Against The Citadel

• Sophomore wide receiver Cedric Frazier tied his ca- reer high with five receptions on Saturday, totaling 50 receiving yards to lead PC. He previously managed five receptions in the win over Monmouth last season.

• PC had three players reach double-digit tackles on Saturday. It was the first time that at least three PC players recorded at least 10 tackles in the same game since 2015 when DaRon Dickey (10), Kevin Green (11) and Donelle Williams (13) each had at least 10 at West- ern Carolina.

Malachi Brown made his first career start on Satur- day, coming at cornerback. He totaled six tackles and forced fumble in his first significant action. • Tight end Riley Hilton, who missed the entire 2016 season with an injury, caught two passes for 28 yards on Saturday, including a career-long 21-yard reception.

Marable Shines in Collegiate Debut

• Freshman running back Torrance Marable proved a standout for the Blue Hose in week one, his collegiate debut. • The rookie rushed for a Big South-leading 162 yards on 16 carries for 10.1 yards per carry. It was the fifth- most rushing yards by an FCS player in week one.

• It was the most rushing yards by a PC running back since 2015 when Darrell Bridges rushed for 186 yards against Coastal Carolina. • It is also the most rushing yards for a PC running back against an FBS opponent in PC’s Division I era.

Other Notables from Season Opener

• Cornerback Rock Ya-Sin recorded his first career interception in the fourth quarter of Thursday’s game, PC’s first takeaway of the season. The junior added six tackles in the contest, including a tackle for loss.

• Freshman running back Mark Robinson scored the first PC touchdown of the season on a 14-yard run in the fourth quarter against Wake Forest. The score came in his collegiate debut, as he rushed for 32 yards on seven carries.

• Redshirt freshman KJ Presley came away with his first career sack on Thursday night for the first PC sack of the season. • Presley was one of five PC players to make their first career start in the season opener, along side Michael Branch, Dirk Cureton, Marquise Inabinet and Torrance Marable.

A total of 15 PC players made their collegiate debuts in the Thursday opener, including starters Cureton, Marable and Presley.

Good to be Home

• PC is now slated to play eight home games in 2017, the most ever in the program’s history. The home-heavy schedule follows the 2016 season in which PC played just four home games.

• The slate includes a seven-game homestand with the first six played on consecutive weeks, beginning Sept. 9 against the Citadel in a game moved from Charleston due to Hurricane Irma. PC’s open date comes on Oct. 21 before capping off the homestand against Big South foe Kennesaw State on Oct. 28.

• The Blue Hose were slated to open the season with a pair of road games in the Carolinas. They made a trip to Wake Forest (Winston-Salem, N.C.) and were scheduled to travel to The Citadel (Charleston, S.C.).

• Due to the schedule change, PC will go 65 days be- tween road games (Aug. 31 - Nov. 4). • PC will play just two games outside the Carolinas, traveling to Monmouth on Nov. 4 and Liberty on Nov. 11.

Back Under the Lights

• PC is expected to host three home night games this season, hosting Campbell, Cumberland and Wofford at 7 p.m. on Sept. 16, 23 and 30, respectively. Since night games came to Bailey Memorial Stadium in 2014, PC is 4-2 under the lights.

• The Blue Hose opened the 2014 season with a night game against Bluefield that ended in a 69-14 rout. PC then earned a 10-7 win over 12th-ranked Furman the following week under the lights.

• PC topped Campbell 23-13 on Sept. 19 last season to improve to 3-0 in night games at the time. Chattanoo- ga ended the unbeaten night streak the following week with a 21-0 victory over the Blue Hose.

• PC then earned its fourth night victory in six tries with a Thursday night victory over Big South foe Monmouth, 17-13, last season.

Spangler Leads the Program Again

• Tommy Spangler begins his second stint as the head coach of the Blue Hose this season, after previously leading the program from 2001-06. • Spangler compiled a 42-24 overall record in his previ- ous six seasons leading the program, including a 10-2 mark in 2005.

• Under his watch, PC went 28-14 in SAC games with an unbeaten 7-0 record en route to a conference title in 2005. • In six seasons as head coach, PC put together five winning seasons with at least seven victories in four of the five.

• He led PC to its last conference title in 2005, winning the SAC with 10-2 overall record and a 7-0 conference record en route to a second round appearence in the Division II Playoffs.

PC Renews Two In-State Series

• The 2016 schedule features a pair of in-state foes as PC will take on both The Citadel and Wofford in 2017. • The Blue Hose will face the Bulldogs for the first time since 2010, while they will face the Terriers for the first time since 2013.

• PC and Wofford have a long history on the gridiron with 83 previous meetings. The series is currently tied at 40-40-3. Wofford comes to Clinton for the first time since 2011.

• PC and The Citadel have met 62 times on the gridiron but just twice since the Blue Hose moved to Division I, both coming in Charleston.

Thursday Night Football

• PC opened the season on a Thursday for the fourth time in the last five seasons, traveling to Wake Forest to kick off the 2017 season, just as it did 2013. • Last season, PC took on Central Michigan on a Thursday night to open the year. The Blue Hose later hosted Monmouth in a Thursday night contest for its first Thursday home game since 1992.

PC enters the season having played six Thursday games since 2007 with the two most previous coming last season.

• PC has played Wake Forest on two previous occasions since moving to Division I, in 2010 and 2013, both coming on a Thursday to open the season.

PC Begins 105th Season of Football