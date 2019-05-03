The Big South's Freshman of the Year - A Blue Hose

FLAGLER IS CONFERENCE’S TOP FRESHMAN - Five PC Men's Basketball Blue Hose Earn Big South Postseason Honors; Blue Hose Plunder the Pirates, Advance in Tournament

The Big South Conference announced its annual Men’s Basketball All-Conference teams last Monday afternoon, with freshman Adam Flagler earning Freshman of the Year Honors, becoming the second Blue Hose to pick up the award in PC’s Division I history.

Senior Davon Bell was named to the All-Conference second team, while Francois Lewis was named Honorable Mention. Flagler and Cory Hightower were named to the All-Freshmen team, with junior JC Younger getting a nod on the All-Academic Team.

The five honorees are the most in PC Division I history.

Flagler has started in every game this season and picked up a record five league freshman-of-the-week honors throughout the year. He broke PC’s DI record for most points by a freshman and leads the team and is top 10 in the league in points per game. Flagler has recorded 28 double-digit scoring games, nine of which have been for over 20, including his career-high 29 at UCLA earlier this season. He has led the team in scoring in 11 games this season and is on pace to become the first PC player in the DI era to go over 500 points in a season. He needs just nine points.

Bell has played and started in all but one game this season and has led the team in assists in 24 games, recording a career-high and PC DI record 15 against Winthrop. He has 15 double-digit scoring games, four of those over 20 including a 22-point effort against Hampton. Bell is the single season assists leader at PC, leads the conference, and is in the top 15 in the nation. He’s also posted three double-doubles this season.

Lewis has played and started in every game this season and has led the team in scoring 13 times, recording 21 double-digit games, including nine of over 20 and one over 30, a 35-point performance against St. Francis, a top for PC DI record. Lewis has scored in double-figures in seven of his last nine games, is second on the team and top 15 in the league in points per game.

A 30-game starter as a freshman, Hightower has recorded 14 double-digit games, and has led the team in rebounding 18 times. He is the team-leader on the boards and is top 10 in the league. He pulled down a career-high 12 rebounds against Longwood, for his second double-double of the season. Hightower leads PC with 19 blocks, is fifth in scoring, and second in assists. He also averages almost 25 minutes a game.

Younger picked up All-Academic accolades for the second time in as many years, earning the same honor in 2018. He has played in every game, starting in seven. He recorded a career-high 30 points against VMI, which tied for ninth in the PC DI record book. Younger hit a career-high nine three-pointers in that game, a PC DI record as well. The History major has scored double-figures in 13 games this season and is fifth in the league in three-pointers made. His 69 three-pointers this season is top four in the PC DI season record book.

2018-19 MEN’S BASKETBALL ALL-CONFERENCE

First-Team All-Conference

Chris Clemons, G, Sr., Campbell

Ed Polite Jr., F, Sr., Radford

Jermaine Marrow, G, Jr., Hampton

Carlik Jones, G, R-Soph., Radford

Christian Keeling, G, Jr., Charleston Southern

Second-Team All-Conference

David Efianayi, G, R-Sr., Gardner-Webb

Jahaad Proctor, G, R-Jr., High Point

Nych Smith, G, Sr., Winthrop

Andrew Eudy, C, Sr., Campbell

Davon Bell, G, Sr., Presbyterian

Honorable Mention All-Conference

Kalin Fisher, G, Sr., Hampton

Francois Lewis, F, Sr., Presbyterian

DJ Laster, F, Sr., Gardner-Webb

Lorenzo Phillips, G, Jr., Longwood

Travis Fields Jr., G, Jr., Radford

All-Freshman Team

Adam Flagler, G, Presbyterian

Jose Perez, G/F, Gardner-Webb

DeVon Baker, G, UNC Asheville

Dontrell Shuler, G, Charleston Southern

Cory Hightower, F, Presbyterian

All-Academic Team

Cory Gensler, G, Jr., Campbell

Christian Keeling, G, Jr., Charleston Southern

Eric Jamison Jr., F, Jr., Gardner-Webb

Trevond Barnes, F, Sr., Hampton

Jahaad Proctor, G, R-Jr., High Point

Jordan Cintron, F, Soph., Longwood

JC Younger, G, Jr., Presbyterian College

Caleb Tanner, G, Sr., Radford

Donovan Gilmore, F, R-Sr., UNC Asheville

Jure Span, G, Sr., USC Upstate

Bjorn Broman, G, Sr., Winthrop

Player of the Year

Chris Clemons, G, Sr., Campbell

Freshman of the Year

Adam Flagler, G, Presbyterian

Defensive Player of the Year

Ed Polite Jr., F, Sr., Radford

Coach of the Year

Kevin McGeehan, Campbell

Scholar-Athlete of the Year

Jahaad Proctor, G, R-Jr., High Point

Blue Hose Take Down Bulldogs from the Outside

The #7-seed Presbyterian College men’s basketball team hit 21 three-pointers, including a record 13 in the first half to open Big South Tournament play with a 106-59 win over #10 seed UNC Asheville in first round action Tuesday evening at the Templeton Center in Clinton, S.C. JC Younger led the Blue Hose with 24 points, all coming off an eight-of-14 effort from the perimeter. The 47-point margin of victory was the most in a Big South tournament game.

Scoring the Game

Four three-pointers in a span of four minutes highlighted the Blue Hose in a 14-6 run to open the game. Asheville cut the lead to four off four unanswered but it was PC with the next nine straight, capped by a Romeo Crouch three-pointer, the team’s sixth, to jump out to a 23-10 lead, 12:06 to go before the break.

Back to back three-pointers from Francois Lewis and back to back threes from Younger from 9:40 to 7:12 led the Blue Hose to their largest lead to that point at 24, 39-15. Younger’s three at 5:10 gave PC a 26-point lead and 11 threes for the half, the most in a half this season.

The Blue Hose weren’t done yet from the perimeter, hitting two more to round out the half with 13 and a 28-point, 58-30 lead.

Much of the same in the second half, PC led by 25 with 17:17 remaining before extending the margin to 45 off a 20-0 run, highlighted by four three-pointers, to lead 82-37, 11:54 left. The Blue Hose were unstoppable from the perimeter hitting four more over the final 11 minutes to take the 47-point, 106-59 win.

Players of the Game

JC Younger was one shy of his career-high with eight three-pointers en route to a team-leading 24 points, followed by a career-high 22 from Romeo Crouch. It marked the seventh game this season at least two have scored over 20 points. Crouch paced the team in rebounds with eight as well. Leading Asheville was Tajion Jones with 15. LJ Thorpe led with five rebounds.

Stats of the Game

Three-pointers ruled the game for PC, as the Blue Hose hit 21, while holding Asheville to five. The Blue Hose shot 56.1% from the field and 53.8% from the perimeter, with Asheville hitting 36.4%overall and 23.8% in three-pointers. PC held the rebounding margin, 45-25, and had two fewer turnovers, 8-10.

Notables

- The 58 first half points are second most in a Big South Tournament First Round game, and tied for third most in any league tournament game.

- The 13 first half three pointers are most in a half in PC DI history, and are most in a half of a tournament game.

- The 21 total three-pointers is a league tournament game record, and second in the PC DI record book.

- JC Younger’s eight threes tied for third in the PC DI record book and is a league first round record and tied for first overall, his 14 attempts tied for the record in a first round game, and is tied for second in the PC DI record book.

- PC’s three-pointers attempted ranks fifth in the PC DI record book and is the most in a league first round game.

- The .538 three-point percentage is fifth in the PC DI record book

- The 106 points ranks sixth in the PC record book and is most in a Big South first round game

- The 37 field goals made ranks eighth in the PC DI record book.

- The 47-point margin of victory is a Big South tournament record.

- The 20 team assists are the most in a Big South first round game.

- Romeo Crouch finished with a career-high 22 points off a career-best seven field goals.

- Kody Shubert tied his career-high with five assists

For the Record

PC improves to 18-14 overall, while UNC Asheville ends the season at 4-27.

Up Next

The Blue Hose advance to the Big South Tournament Quarterfinals Thursday, Mar. 7. They face #2 seed Radford at 12:00 p.m.