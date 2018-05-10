A Big Challenge on the Road

PC Football Has A Major Challenge Opening Big South Play At Kennesaw State

The Presbyterian College football team opens Big South play on Saturday as the Blue Hose travel to No. 3 Kennesaw State for a 2 pm kickoff. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN3 from Fifth Third Bank Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

GAMEDAY CENTRAL

WHAT: Presbyterian (2-1, 0-0 Big South) vs No. 3 Kennesaw State (4-1, 0-0 Big South)

WHERE: Kennesaw, Ga. (Fifth Third Bank Stadium)

WHEN: Saturday, October 6 (2:00 p.m.)

THE SERIES: KSU leads 2-1

SERIES HISTORY: The Owls have won two of the past three meetings in the series with PC winning 14-6 in the opener of the series back in 2015.

FOLLOW THE ACTION

WATCH: ESPN3 (Brian Katrek, Tutan Reyes)

LISTEN: Fox Sports 1400 AM / WPCC 1410 AM (Ryan Clary, Tyler Shugart)

LIVE STATS: StatBroadcast

GAME NOTES: Presbyterian Notes | Kennesaw State Notes | Big South Notes

Last Time Out for The Blue Hose

• PC continued its winning ways last time out with a 10-0 shutout of Lindsey Wilson to improve to 2-1 on the year.

• It was the first shutout the Blue Hose had recorded in the D1 era as they stopped a 52-game streak of Lindsey Wilson scoring at least one touchdown.

• Zola Davis led the ground game with 87 yards with DaShawn Davis recording the lone touchdown for the Blue Hose.

PC Opens Big South Play Saturday

• The Blue Hose open Big South play traveling to preseason favorite #3 Kennesaw State on Saturday afternoon.

• PC will look to win its Big South opener for the first time since 2013 when VMI was beaten 49-35.

• The Owls hold a 2-1 lead in the all-time series with KSU winning each of the last two meetings including a 28-0 shutout win last year in Clinton.

• Its the first time the Blue Hose have played a top five opponent since 2015 when they battled #1 Coastal Carolina in Conway before falling to the Chanticleers 24-17.

Defense Flexing Its Muscles

• The Blue Hose pitched their first shutout in the D1 era last time out in a 10-0 win against Lindsey Wilson.

• PC stopped a 52 game streak of Lindsey Wilson's offense scoring a touchdown. The Blue Hose held Lindsey Wilson scoreless after they had averaged over 50 points per game in its first three games of the season.

• It was Lindsey Wilson's first loss since Oct. 2016 and first time being shutout since 2010 season.

Blue Hose in The Ranks

• The running back duo of Zola Davis and Jarius Jeter sit 2nd and 4th respectively in the league in yards per game. Davis has 76.0 yards per game with Jeter at 69.0.

• Quarterback John Walker currently leads the Big South with a 63.5 completion percentage.

• Jarrett Nagy leads the conference with 11.0 tackles per game with Colby Campbell second at 10.7 per contest.

Scouting the Opponent

• Kennesaw State comes into play at 4-1 following a 24-10 win over Samford on Saturday night. The Owls are currently ranked third in the latest FCS Coaches Poll.

• The Owls offense is led by Chandler Burks as he has accounted for 14 touchdowns at quarterback. Burks has thrown for 456 yards and four touchdowns and has added 10 more rushing scores.

• Darnell Holland has 290 yards and a pair of touchdowns with Shaquil Terry sitting at 238 yards with four scores, while Justin Sumpter has 161 receiving yards and two touchdowns to lead the Owl wide outs.

• Anthony Gore leads the defense with 32 tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss and a sack. Michael DeLeon has 17 tackles, while Bryson Armstrong is second with 30 tackles and a pair of tackles for loss.

Up Next

• The Blue Hose return home for their Big South home opener next week when they welcome in Hampton. The game against the Pirates will kick at 12 p.m. from Bailey Memorial Stadium.