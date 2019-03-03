Benefitting Clinton High's Proud Basketball Tradition

Save the Date - Dinner will benefit Clinton High basketball

The 8th Annual Bobby Brock Legacy Group’s Reunion Banquet and Fund-raiser will be Saturday, March 16, 5 p.m., in Clinton.

The theme is “Remembering the Past, Assisting the Future of CHS Basketball. Open to the public for a donation, the event will be at Clinton First Presbyterian Church Christian Life Center, 303 E. Centennial St., Clinton.

The 2019 Honorees will be Sammy Moses, Walter Moses, Leon Sturkey, Danny Watts, and (posthumous) Derrick Robinson. The Legacy Group was established in 2001 striving to have an impact on CHS basketball, past and present.

An announcement says, “Success is important! But even more important than success is having an impact. The effect you have on others is the most valuable currency that there is. When all is said and done, when everything is over and finished, did you make an impact on others? Thank you for supporting our foundation.”

All donations to the foundation can be mailed to: The Bobby Brock Legacy Foundation, 103 Henry St., Clinton, SC 29325.