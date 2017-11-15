Becoming a Bantam - CHS booter to USC-Union

Snelgrove signs on with Bantams soccer

Clinton High School Athletics’ success in signing student-athletes with colleges continued Monday morning as soccer standout Jack Snelgrove agreed to a letter of intent with the USC-Union Bantams’ program.

“Somebody from our school was, like, ‘You want to go play soccer there’s some people going out to play.’ So I went out and played one day and said, ‘Hey, this is pretty fun,’ and so I’ve just been doing it,” Snelgrove said.

He’s been playing since ninth grade on the varsity Red Devil boys soccer team, an up-and-coming program under former coach Sean Vick and now led by John Michael Hammond. “Look for great things from CHS soccer in the spring,” Athletics Director Nickie Templeton told soccer players and assembled students in the auditorium to see Snelgrove signing his letter.

“Jack is going to USC-Union, and he has expressed an interest in playing after college,” Templeton said. “We will be proud of you whatever you choose to do.”

Snelgrove said he wants a college with class size closer to what he experiences at Clinton High, where he is Beta Club and National Honor Society member, and a student in CAT (Carolina Alliance for Technology). He is initially interested in computer information systems as a field of study and future career.

“I didn’t want to go to a school where the class size is 200 or so,” he said. “I want a class size that still a high school class size, talking to the teachers, that’s enjoyable.”

Snelgrove said in recruiting, “I didn’t put myself out there that much.” He knew USC-Union was interested, and after a visit to Union, he heard from USC-Salkehatchie (SC Lowcountry) and there was some out-of-state interest. “I have learned to be more aggressive. In the ninth grade, I was smaller. I have gained strength,” he said.

When he played in the 10th grade, a teammate won the last game on a penalty kick and “we were over the moon,” Snelgrove said of his best CHS memory. Snelgrove also has worked with Dr. Justin Brent and Jeff Smith with Clinton club soccer and with the Greenwood Toros.

Templeton said to Snelgrove’s teammates and fellow students, “It’s always wonderful for you to see our signings. There is a lot of work that goes on to get behind that table. There’s practice and getting people to see you, but you have to be a great kid and you have to have the grades. Talent comes a dime a dozen, and you can get overlooked, if you don’t have the grades.”