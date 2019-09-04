Baseball, On the Road; PC Coming Off a Sweep

TONIGHT - The Presbyterian College baseball team looks to complete a season sweep of in-state foe Wofford as they travel to Spartanburg for a Wednesday night matchup with the Terriers.

The game will be broadcasted on SoCon Digital Network and on Fox Sports 1400/98.3 FM.

GAMEDAY CENTRAL

WHAT: Presbyterian (14-18, 7-5 Big South) at Wofford (21-13, 4-2 SoCon)

WHERE: Spartanburg, S.C. (Russell C. King Field)

WHEN: Wednesday April 10 (6:00 p.m.)

THE SERIES (Since 2008): PC leads 16-13

FOLLOW THE ACTION

LIVE STATS: sidearmstats.com

RADIO: Fox Sports 1400/98.3 FM

WATCH: SoCon Digital Network

TWITTER: @PresbyterianBSB

ON THE MOUND

Wednesday

PC – TBA

WOF – TBA

About the Blue Hose

• The Presbyterian College baseball team used a three-run homer from freshman Ashby Smith to help push the Blue Hose to a 7-2 victory over UNC Asheville and complete a three-game Big South series sweep.

• Johnny Cook paced the offense for the series with a .556 average with Ashby Smith and Jonathan White both hitting .444 in the sweep of UNC Asheville.

• In the series, PC allowed four earned runs in the sweep while striking out 24 Bulldogs.

Series History

• PC owns a 16-13 lead in the all-time series against Wofford dating back to 2008 as the Blue Hose picked up a pair of 5-4 wins against the Terriers this season at the PC Baseball Complex.

• Jonathan White is hitting .667 against Wofford this season with Nick Guimbarda hitting .375 in the series.

• On the mound, Johnny Cook earned his first career win in relief as Cook threw three innings not allowing an earned run in the March 6th victory.

Scouting Wofford

• Wofford enters Wednesday’s match up with a 21-13 record after taking two-of-three from Western Carolina over the weekend.

• Lawson Hill enters the game Friday with a team-high .397 average with Brett Rodriguez at .336 with a pair of home runs and 15 stolen bases.

• Mike Brown paces the Terriers with 26 steals on the year.

• On the mound, Rasesh Pandya leads Wofford as he hasn’t allowed an earned run in 16.0 innings of work.

Rankings

• Jonathan White paces the Blue Hose with a .340 average which is good enoguh for third in the Big South. White is hitting .324 in league only games.

• White is also fourth in the conference with a .442 on base percentage.

• Nick Guimbarda is tied for second in the league with 11 doubles.

• Jonathan White is tied for the lead in the Big South with nine hit by pitches.

• Eric Miles sits in a tie for second with four victories on the season. Miles is also fifth in the league with 44 strikeouts.

• In conference play, Johnny Cook is third in the league with a .429 average.

• Reagan Fowler has a 2.53 ERA in four Big South starts which is eighth best in the conference.

Record Chasing

• Head Coach Elton Pollock earned his 300th career win on Saturday with a 6-2 victory over UNC Asheville.

• With his next double, Nick Guimbarda moves into sole possession of seventh in the program’s D1 record book with 38 career doubles. 10 more doubles would catapult the senior into sole possession of second place.

• Colton Springs with his next save would move into solo fourth in the program’s D1 record book with his seventh career save. Springs with his next save also takes sole possession of eighth in the Blue Hose career record book.

• Nick Guimbarda needs one more home run to move into fifth place in the program’s D1 record book for career home runs. Guimbarda has 15 homers after his home run in Friday’s series opener against UNC Asheville.

• With his next hit by pitch, Jonathan White moves into sole possession of fourth place in the program’s D1 career record book with his 20th hit by pitch of his Blue Hose career.

Blue Hose In The Minors

• Bud Jeter opened the 2019 season with a pair of one inning shutout appearances with the defending Southern League Champion Jackson Generals, the AA affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

• Hayden Deal got the start on Saturday with the Florida Firefrogs, the advanced A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves. Deal tossed 6.0 shutout innings allowing two hits and struck out five in a no-decision for the Firefrogs.

ALSO:

PC Baseball’s Smith Named Big South Freshman Of The Week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. --- Presbyterian College freshman first baseman Ashby Smith (Gaffney, S.C.) was named the Big South Freshman of the Week for games played April 1-7, as announced by the conference office last Monday.

Smith hit a solid .385 with a team-high six RBIs including his first career home run on Sunday against UNC Asheville. He opened the week with a two run single for his first multi RBI performance of his career at Georgia Southern. He added an RBI double in the Blue Hose series opening win against the Bulldogs. In the series finale against UNC Asheville he had a career-high three hits that included his first career home run in the seventh to propel PC to the sweep. Smith had a .692 slugging percentage, tied for the sixth-highest total in the Big South last week. He also had a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage at first base.

He's the first Blue Hose to earn freshman of the week honors since the awards inception in the beginning of the 2017 season.

Also nominated for Player of the Week: Jason Miller (Charleston Southern), Johnny Cook (Presbyterian College), Anthony Cuozzi (UNC Asheville), Julian Rip (USC Upstate) and Scout McFalls (Winthrop)

Also nominated for Starting Pitcher of the Week: Cody Maw (Charleston Southern), Eric Miles (Presbyterian College), Jordan Marks (USC Upstate) and Zach Peek (Winthrop)

Also nominated for Relief Pitcher of the Week: Logan Heintzman (Campbell), Jarrett Thompson (Gardner-Webb), Jon Peterson (Longwood), Bruce Hudson (Radford) and Tyler Jones (Winthrop)

Also nominated for Freshman of the Week: AJ Holcomb (High Point), Ben Ferrer (USC Upstate) and Tyler Jones (Winthrop).