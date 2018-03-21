BASEBALL: Bearcats are standing up to cancer

GREENWOOD – The Lander University baseball team will host its second annual Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C) fundraiser game on Saturday, March 24 at Dolny Stadium at the Jeff May Complex.

The Bearcats host Francis Marion in a Peach Belt Conference matchup starting at 2 p.m. SU2C is an organization that is partnered with Major League Baseball with goals of raising funds to research a cure to cancer.

Gates will open at 12:45 p.m. and the first 100 fans will receive a free Lander baseball SU2C t-shirt. The Bearcats will be hosting a silent auction during the game that will include a Lander baseball jersey, a Lander baseball hat, and a team-autographed baseball. All proceeds raised during Saturday's baseball game will be donated to the SU2C organization in the fight against cancer. Along with a donation box set up at the front gate, the Bearcats will be accepting online donations at http://do.eifoundation.org/goto/LanderBaseball.

A table will be set up at the entrance with SU2C signs for each person attending the game. These signs will read, "I STAND UP FOR" followed by a blank. Fans will be able to fill in the name of the person they wish to honor. During the game, there will be a brief pause that will allow everyone to stand up and take a moment of silence for everyone affected by cancer.

The Lander baseball SU2C annual fundraiser was started last year by Lander infielder Bailey Connell. Connell's mission was to honor everyone in the Lander baseball family and Greenwood community that has been affected by cancer.

"I had the idea because my dad had cancer when I was younger – I think I was about 7 or 8 years old when he was diagnosed – but luckily he's still with us," said Connell. "A good friend of mine, her mother was diagnosed last year with breast cancer – and is in remission now – and I just had the idea. I thought it would be great to raise some money and awareness for this organization. Last year's event went well and we hope that this year's will be even better."

SU2C's Mission Statement

Stand Up To Cancer's mission is to raise funds to accelerate the pace of groundbreaking translational research that can get new therapies to patients quickly and save lives now. SU2C brings together the best and the brightest researchers and mandates collaboration among the cancer community. By galvanizing the entertainment industry, SU2C has set out to generate awareness, educate the public on cancer prevention and help more people diagnosed with cancer become long-term survivors.

Here we stand, on the verge of unlocking the answers that will finally conquer cancer.

Cancer takes one person every minute. One life in a moment. They are our brothers, our sisters, our fathers and mothers, our husbands and wives, our best friends, our children, ourselves. Every day in America, 1,670 people die despite the fact that the means to save them are literally within our reach. To wait any longer for someone else to save our lives and the lives of those we love is unforgivable. We must act now.

For the first time in history, we can envision the possibility of stopping cancer in its tracks. Now more than ever, as government funding for cancer research is disappearing from the national agenda, every single one of us affected by cancer must stand up and be heard.