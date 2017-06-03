Baseball Back to the PC diamond

PC Takes On Butler Tuesday, NC Central Wednesday

Midweek Setup

• Who: Presbyterian (6-7) vs. Butler (6-5)

• When: Tuesday – 2 p.m.

• Where: PC Baseball Complex – Clinton, S.C.

• Live Stats: GoBlueHose.com

• Who: Presbyterian (6-7) vs. NC Central (7-4)

• When: Wednesday – 3 p.m.

• Where: PC Baseball Complex – Clinton, S.C.

• Live Stats: GoBlueHose.com

• Live Video: Big South Network

• Social Media – @PresbyterianBSB (Twitter) | @BlueHoseSports (Twitter/Instagram)

Series Histories (since 2008)

• PC vs. Butler - First Meeting

• PC vs. NCCU - PC leads 12-1-1

- at PC - PC leads 4-0-1

PC Notables

• PC has played eight one-run games on the season, including four of its five games last week.

• The Blue Hose will play a pair of midweek home games before playing four straight games against SEC opponents. They will head Auburn to this weekend, before taking on Georgia in midweek action next week.

Scouting Butler

• The Bulldogs enter Tuesday’s matchup with a 6-5 record, having lost four of their last five. They took one of three games at a tournament in Davidson, N.C. last weekend, topping Bucknell 4-3.

• Butler is hitting .253 as a team and is led by Michael Hartnagel with a .359 average and seven runs. Gehrig Parker leads the team in RBIs (9) and Chris Maranto tops the team with three home runs.

• Pitching has been the strength thus far, as the Bulldogs have recorded a 3.27 ERA to date with its two of its three primary starter compiling an ERA below 2.00.

Scouting NC Central

• The Eagles enters play on Wednesday with a 7-4 record, having won five straight games after a sweep of NJIT over the weekend.

• The bats have been hot in the early going for NCCU, as they enter the week with a .303 average as a team with 24 doubles and 12 home runs. Carter Williams leads the team with a .474 average, while Corey Joyce has a team-high 14 RBIs and Conrad Kovalcik has a team-high four home runs.

• On the bump, NC Central features a 4.74 ERA with teams batting .257 against them on the year. The Eagles have struggled in the field, committing 21 errors for a .949 fielding percentage.

One-Run Games a Plenty

• PC has already played eight one-run games in its 13 games on the season, including four of its five last week. The Blue Hose are 5-3 in those eight games.

• Five of PC’s six wins on the year have come in one-run games. The Blue Hose have totaled a .275 batting aveage with 20 extra-base hits in those games along with a 4.30 ERA.

• The bullpen has been one key for PC in one-run games, going 3-1 with a 2.42 ERA, allowing six runs in 22.1 innings pitched.

• Nick Wise leads the team with a .409 average and seven runs in games decided by a lone run, while Nick Guimbarda is batting .400 in the close ones. AJ Priaulx has seven RBIs in the eight games with a .519 slugging percentage.

• Will Smith has pitched in four of the eight games, compiling a 0.00 ERA in 12.1 innings pitched, allowing just four hits with eight strikeouts and holding hitters to a .125 average.

Miles Ahead

• Freshman Eric Miles has found success early in his college career, starting the year 2-0 with a 2.25 ERA through two starts.

• The righty made his second career start at NC A&T last Tuesday and improved to 2-0 on the season with 7.0 innings of work on the bump.

• The rookie allowed just two runs on five hits with a pair of strikeouts against a pair of walks. He continued to throw strikes, totaling 66 out of the 90 pitches that he threw. Only one Aggie managed to reach second base after the first inning, in which they scored both of their two runs.

• Miles went 5.0 innings against Wofford in his first career start, allowing one run on three hits with four strikeouts against four walks. He earned the victory in his first collegiate outing, as PC scored five runs in the first inning.

Offense Proves Balanced

• So far this season, the PC offense has proved well balanced. AJ Priaulx and Tyler Weyenberg are tied for the team-lead with 15 hits, while Cletis Avery and Nick Guimbarda each have 12.

• Much is also the case in the run and RBI categories. Weyenberg has scored nine times with Nick Wise scoring eight times times and Priaulx touching home six times. Priaulx leads the team with eight RBIs, while three others tied for second at five runs batted in.

• The team is batting .258 through 13 games with 19 doubles and three home runs, to go with 11 stolen bases and 12 sacrifice bunts.

KKKKKKKKKKKKKehner Ks UT Martin

• Senior lefty Brian Kehner racked up a season-high 12 strikeouts in PC’s 3-2 win over the Skyhawks last Friday at Fluor Field in Greenville, S.C.

• The captain worked 7.0 innings, tied for the longest outing by a PC thus far, and allowed two runs on four hits with just a lone walk against the 12 punchouts.

• The 12 strikeouts were not only one shy of his career-high but one shy of the PC D1 single-game record of 13, tied by Kehner in a start at Campbell last season.

• Kehner now has three career games with at least 10 strikeouts, most of any pitcher in PC’s Division I era. No other PC pitcher has more than one such game.

Priaulx Leading the Way

• AJ Priaulx is off to a hot start this season, leading the team with a .366 average, eight RBIs and a .537 slugging percentage. He hit his first homer of the season on Sunday, a solo shot out to right in the ninth inning against Furman.

• Priaulx got a hit in all five games last week, including a pair of multi-hit games.He drove in or scored at least one run in four of the five games on the week, including two two-RBI games.

• His best game of the week came on Sunday, as he reached in all five plate appearances. Priaulx went 2-for-3 with a homer, two walks, two runs and two RBIs against Furman.

• He is tied for team-lead in multi-hit games with four and multi-RBI games with two so far on the season.

Richardson, Wise Providing a Boost

• TJ Richardson and Nick Wise have provided a boost with their bats to become fixtures in the lineup.

• Richardson is batting .364 in eight games of action, totaling a pair of doubles and four RBIs in 22 at-bats.

• Wise is batting .323 on the year with two doubles, a homer and eight runs scored in 31 at-bats.

• Richardson and Wise both have hit safetly in each of their last five games. Richardson is 7-for-16 (.438) during the five-game streak, while Wise is 8-for-20 (.400) with six runs during the streak.