Auckland's honor

Auckland Earns Big South Player of the Week Honor

On the same day that he received his diploma, Presbyterian College senior Brett Auckland was named the Big South Player of the Week, the league announced Monday afternoon.

It is the first such career honor for Auckland and sixth weekly honor for a PC player this season.

Auckland went 9-for-18 (.500) with two home runs, six runs and seven RBIs in four games last week, including three-game sweep of Charleston Southern over the weekend. The lefty collected a hit and an RBI in all four games, while managing three multi-hit games and three multi-RBI games against the Bucs over the weekend.

The native of Chapin kicked off the weekend by going 3-for-5 with a homer, three runs and two RBIs in PC’s 11-10 win at CSU on Friday. He followed that up with a 3-for-4 effort with a homer, three runs and two RBIs in Sunday’s series finale, a 10-8 come-from-behind victory for the Blue Hose.

Auckland is currently batting .317 on the year and is tied for the team lead in both home runs (6) and RBIs (34). He has 12 multi-hit games on the year, including five three-hit games, good for fifth-most on the team this season. Auckland enters the week with a 17-game reached base streak, third-longest by a PC player this season.